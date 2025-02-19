Fit 'N Fierce Fitness Studio Celebrates One-Year Anniversary with Exclusive Sale
Gotha, FL, February 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fit 'N Fierce Fitness Studio is thrilled to celebrate its one-year anniversary on February 19, 2025. Over the past year, Fit 'N Fierce has been dedicated to empowering the local community through dynamic workouts, expert coaching, and an inclusive fitness environment.
To mark this milestone, Fit 'N Fierce is excited to offer an exclusive Anniversary Sale—for one day only, all merchandise will be available at 25% off. Inclusive of water bottles, tank tops, and racerback tank tops, this special discount is their way of thanking the incredible members of the community for their support.
"Reaching our one-year anniversary is a testament to the strength and commitment of our Fit 'N Fierce community," said Maddy Owens, Founder of Fit 'N Fierce Fitness Studio. "We are grateful for our members who have made this journey so rewarding, and we look forward to continuing to inspire and transform lives through fitness."
Join Fit 'N Fierce Fitness Studio on February 19 to celebrate this incredible milestone and take advantage of their one-day-only anniversary sale! For more information, visit fitnfiercefitnessstudio.com or follow them on Instagram, Facebook or TikTok at @FitnFierceFitnessStudio.
About Fit 'N Fierce Fitness Studio:
Fit 'N Fierce Fitness Studio is a premier fitness destination committed to helping individuals achieve their health and wellness goals through expert-led classes and a welcoming community. Located in Gotha, Florida, Fit 'N Fierce offers a range of fitness programs designed to empower individuals of all levels.
To mark this milestone, Fit 'N Fierce is excited to offer an exclusive Anniversary Sale—for one day only, all merchandise will be available at 25% off. Inclusive of water bottles, tank tops, and racerback tank tops, this special discount is their way of thanking the incredible members of the community for their support.
"Reaching our one-year anniversary is a testament to the strength and commitment of our Fit 'N Fierce community," said Maddy Owens, Founder of Fit 'N Fierce Fitness Studio. "We are grateful for our members who have made this journey so rewarding, and we look forward to continuing to inspire and transform lives through fitness."
Join Fit 'N Fierce Fitness Studio on February 19 to celebrate this incredible milestone and take advantage of their one-day-only anniversary sale! For more information, visit fitnfiercefitnessstudio.com or follow them on Instagram, Facebook or TikTok at @FitnFierceFitnessStudio.
About Fit 'N Fierce Fitness Studio:
Fit 'N Fierce Fitness Studio is a premier fitness destination committed to helping individuals achieve their health and wellness goals through expert-led classes and a welcoming community. Located in Gotha, Florida, Fit 'N Fierce offers a range of fitness programs designed to empower individuals of all levels.
Contact
Fit 'N Fierce Fitness StudioContact
Maddy Owens
407-624-2207
fitnfiercefitnessstudio.com
Maddy Owens
407-624-2207
fitnfiercefitnessstudio.com
Categories