SnapAds Becomes Loca: a New Name for a New Era
Austin Startup SnapAds Rebrands to Empower Local Communities
Austin, TX, February 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- SnapAds, the Austin-based startup connecting local businesses and creators, is proud to announce its rebranding to Loca. This new name reflects the company's deep commitment to fostering thriving local communities and its mission to help small businesses and creators succeed together.
After a year of listening to users, analyzing feedback, and refining its mission, SnapAds realized that "local" was at the heart of everything it does. The new name, Loca, perfectly captures this spirit: celebrating local businesses, creators, and the vibrant energy that fuels strong neighborhoods. Loca.us is committed to empowering local communities by helping businesses attract customers and share their unique stories, while also providing creators with tools and opportunities to earn rewards for generating authentic, impactful content.
"Growing up working in my family's small food trailer, I saw firsthand how vital local businesses are to a community," says Joe Edgar, Founder of Loca. "We created Loca to help businesses connect with creators, attract new customers, and truly thrive. The new name perfectly reflects our passion and how crazy we are for local businesses."
With its rebrand, Loca will continue to offer innovative tools and opportunities that help businesses grow and creators earn, all while strengthening the bonds within local communities.
Discover the future of local connections at Loca.us.
After a year of listening to users, analyzing feedback, and refining its mission, SnapAds realized that "local" was at the heart of everything it does. The new name, Loca, perfectly captures this spirit: celebrating local businesses, creators, and the vibrant energy that fuels strong neighborhoods. Loca.us is committed to empowering local communities by helping businesses attract customers and share their unique stories, while also providing creators with tools and opportunities to earn rewards for generating authentic, impactful content.
"Growing up working in my family's small food trailer, I saw firsthand how vital local businesses are to a community," says Joe Edgar, Founder of Loca. "We created Loca to help businesses connect with creators, attract new customers, and truly thrive. The new name perfectly reflects our passion and how crazy we are for local businesses."
With its rebrand, Loca will continue to offer innovative tools and opportunities that help businesses grow and creators earn, all while strengthening the bonds within local communities.
Discover the future of local connections at Loca.us.
Contact
LocaContact
Julia Nagirniak
541-953-3575
https://loca.us
Julia Nagirniak
541-953-3575
https://loca.us
Categories