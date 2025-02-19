Half a Sorrow Foundation Announces "It's A Tough Subject Live!" Event
Greenville, SC, February 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Half a Sorrow Foundation, a leading non-profit organization dedicated to promoting mental health awareness, suicide prevention, and postvention support, is proud to announce "It's A Tough Subject Live!" an inspiring event featuring real stories, hope, and conversations around mental health and suicide prevention. The event will take place on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, from 7:00-8:30 PM at Centre Stage, 501 River Street, Greenville, SC.
"It's A Tough Subject Live!" will feature Half a Sorrow Foundation's Founder and Executive Director, Dennis Gillan, along with special guests who will share their personal journeys and experiences related to mental health and suicide. This powerful evening aims to foster open discussions, reduce stigma, and promote understanding and support within the community.
"We are thrilled to host 'It's A Tough Subject Live!' and bring together individuals from all walks of life to engage in meaningful conversations about mental health and suicide prevention," said Dennis Gillan. "By sharing our stories and experiences, we hope to inspire others, provide hope, and encourage people to seek help when needed."
Attendees can secure their seats for this impactful event with a $15 donation, which will support the Half a Sorrow Foundation's ongoing efforts to raise awareness, provide resources, and offer guidance to those affected by mental health issues and suicide.
The Half a Sorrow Foundation has been instrumental in providing compassionate outreach and advocacy to schools, workplaces, organizations, and communities. Through initiatives like "It's A Tough Subject Live!” the foundation continues to address the critical need for awareness and support in combating the heartbreaking suicide epidemic.
Event Details:
Date: Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Time: 7:00-8:30 PM
Location: Centre Stage, 501 River Street, Greenville, SC
Donation: $15 to secure your seat
Reception to follow: Limoncello, 401 River Street, Greenville, SC
To secure your seat, please visit It's a Tough Subject Live - https://www.classy.org/event/its-a-tough-subject-live/e653736!
About Half a Sorrow Foundation:
Half a Sorrow Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness about mental health issues and providing support to individuals and families affected by suicide. Founded in 2020, the Foundation is committed to reducing the stigma surrounding mental health and suicide, offering resources and guidance while fostering a community of understanding and support. To learn more, please visit www.halfasorrow.org.
Media Contact:
Contact Name: Dennis Gillan
Title: Founder and Executive Director
Web: https://halfasorrow.org/
Tel: (803) 712-3247
Email: dennis@halfasorrow.org
Address: 600 W Washington Ave., Box 172, Greenville, SC 29602
