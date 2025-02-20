Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Landmark Lawns & Landscaping, LLC and Heartland, LLC
Burtonsville, MD, February 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International has successfully facilitated a transaction between Burtonsville, MD-based Landmark Lawns & Landscaping, LLC ("Landmark") and Kansas City, MO-based HeartLand, LLC.
Landmark is a commercial landscaping business with 35 years of operating history. The Company's core services include landscaping maintenance, landscaping enhancements, arbor care, and snow removal.
Heartland, LLC is a leading builder and operator of commercial landscape enterprises across America. The company focuses on partnerships with companies that share a culture of excellence, preserving established reputations and respecting the heritage and culture of their operating partners.
"Landmark President Rich Weems has built an impressive company in a great region with a strong recurring base of loyal customers. Landmark is precisely the type of company and leadership that HeartLand, seeks in forming their partnerships. This is a perfect match and a great home for the Landmark team. We are very happy for both Landmark and HeartLand, and we look forward to their continued success as a team." - William Sullivan, Senior Transaction Director, Benchmark International
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $12.5 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
