"Open Call Season" Announced for FAB25 Czechia Conference
Open calls are now live for anyone who wants to share expertise, research, or ideas at FAB25 Czechia this summer. The conference organizers invite makers, researchers, and educators to contribute content.
Boston, MA, February 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- FAB25, the 21st edition of the Fab Foundation's annual international Fab Lab Conference & Symposium, will take place in Czechia July 4-11, 2025. With an open call for content submissions, the event organizers invite makers, innovators, and enthusiasts from around the world to actively participate in shaping this year’s program.
FAB25 is built on collaboration, creativity, and knowledge sharing. Participants may contribute to the event through a variety of content formats:
Present academic research* that inspires new perspectives.
Lead a workshop to empower others with hands-on skills or theoretical insights.
Deliver a talk about relevant projects, initiatives, solutions, or experiences.
Showcase a mobile Fab Lab to the world.
Establish a working group to collaboratively address shared challenges with peers.
Celebrate creativity with the public at the Fab Festival.
The timeline and process for submitting research papers differs from other forms of content discussed here. Please see separate instructions below.
Open Call Details
Theme: This year’s theme, Bridge the Gap, focuses on expanding the Fab Lab Network and fostering collaboration in underserved regions.
Timeline: Applications are open from January 23 to March 31, 2025. Submissions will be evaluated for program fit and availability. Applicants will be notified of acceptance by the end of April.
Application Process:
1. Explore categories - Visit the Participate page to learn about each category and choose an appropriate contribution.
2. Prepare submission - Refer to the Participation FAQ while planning content that aligns with the category requirements.
3. Submit application - Click Apply Now to fill out the application form.
Additional details about FAB25 may be found here: https://fab25.fabevent.org/
Research Papers
The FAB25 research committee invites original scholarly writing from researchers studying the Fab Lab movement, its ambitions, and its impact from a wide range of disciplines—computer science, engineering, science and technology studies, business and management, education, urban studies, media and design, and many more.
Details:
This year, the submission process will be a two-tier approach: fully peer-reviewed papers (full papers) and preprints.
The full paper track uses a two-step submission procedure:
1. First, applicants submit an abstract of the planned paper. Deadline: March 3, 2025
2. After receiving guidance on the abstract, applicants submit a full paper for consideration. Deadline: April 7, 2025.
Preprints do not undergo peer review; submissions will be screened for suitability by the committee. Deadline: April 7, 2025
*All papers must be original, not published earlier, and not simultaneously submitted to another journal or conference.
Additional details about the FAB25 research papers stream may be found here: https://easychair.org/cfp/fab25
Contact
Sam Peterson
(617) 294-9204
fabfoundation.org/
