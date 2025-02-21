ManuSec Europe 2025: Strengthening OT Security for Manufacturers
ManuSec Europe’s Eighth Edition Invites Industry Leaders in Munich to Discuss IT-OT Security Challenges and AI-Driven Threats
Princeton, NJ, February 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The rise of sophisticated threats targeting operational technology has made cybersecurity a non-negotiable priority. The eighth edition of ManuSec Europe, hosted by QG Media – an ISMG company, will bring together the industry’s top IT and OT security leaders in Munich, Germany, on Feb. 25 and 26, 2025, to address these challenges and build resilient defense strategies.
According to IBM’s X-Force Threat Intelligence Index 2024, manufacturing was the most targeted sector for cyberattacks in 2023, accounting for 25% of all cyber incidents. “European manufacturers are facing a defining moment in industrial security,” said Jen Eisenhofer, vice president of events at ISMG. “ManuSec Europe 2025 provides a platform for security leaders to share proven strategies, engage in critical discussions and collaborate on innovative solutions to combat sophisticated attacks.”
The summit will feature technical presentations, interactive panels and real-world case studies, exploring critical themes including supply chain resilience, incident response frameworks, strategies for protecting industrial control systems and regulatory frameworks. Sessions will address the challenges of securing smart manufacturing environments, implementing zero-trust architectures in OT networks and developing comprehensive security strategies that align with business objectives.
A key highlight of the summit is the panel discussion on one of manufacturing’s key priorities: Automation Meets a Human-Centric Approach: How Can We Ensure Effective Risk Management Despite Current OT Security Challenges? Moderated by Hélène Bernardini, CISO at Groupe Lactalis, this session brings together diverse perspectives from industry leaders including Claudio Sangaletti, OT security leader at Medmix; Trish McGill, chief cyber security strategist, IT/OT at De Heus Voeders B.V.; Jose Seara, founder and CEO of DeNexus; and Kai Thomsen, director of global incident response services at Dragos. The panelists will examine how manufacturers can optimize security operations through intelligent automation while maintaining crucial human judgment and intervention. The discussion will explore practical approaches to risk assessment, incident response protocols, and the evolution of security frameworks as manufacturing moves toward Industry 5.0 and 6.0.
In an exclusive plenary session, Frank Polky, director OT security, Mars, and Guillermo Pedezert, global director next generation plants, Knauf, will discuss how Mars and Knauf are overcoming cyber risks through IT-OT convergence. The discussion will highlight common IT-OT convergence pitfalls, strategies for mitigating risks through robust security frameworks, and how new standards and regulations are shaping cybersecurity approaches.
Zdenek Kobelka, group cyber security director at Škoda Group, will present an in-depth case study on “How Škoda Group Implemented a Centralized OT Security Operations Center.” This comprehensive session will explore how Škoda Group developed its security infrastructure to address the unique demands of manufacturing environments while ensuring seamless integration between IT and OT systems. Kobelka will detail the organization’s approach to threat monitoring, incident response coordination and security team training.
“ManuSec Europe stands at the forefront of addressing critical OT security concerns facing manufacturers today,” said Kudsia Kaker, managing director of QG Media. “The caliber of speakers and depth of technical content reflect our commitment to providing actionable insights that help organizations protect their industrial operations against evolving cyberthreats.”
As manufacturing facilities continue to digitize their operations, the need for robust cybersecurity strategies becomes increasingly vital. ManuSec Europe 2025 offers a vital opportunity for security leaders to gain practical insights, share successful approaches and build resilient defense strategies.
For more information and to register, visit https://europe.manusecevent.com/.
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is the world’s largest media organization devoted solely to cybersecurity, information technology, artificial intelligence and operational technology. Each of our 38 media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment, OT security, AI and fraud. Our annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
About QG Media
QG Media is an international provider of cutting-edge B2B conferences and digital content for technology leaders. Focusing on cybersecurity and IoT (Internet of Things), QG brings together business leaders to demonstrate thought leadership through content-driven presentations, interviews and webinars. The success of any QG Media event lies in providing expertly curated programs, inviting industry leading speakers, along with offering extensive networking opportunities to promote collaboration and drive innovation.
For more information and to register, visit https://europe.manusecevent.com/.
