CS4CA USA Summit 2025: Combating Rising OT Security Threats
Top Experts Unite to Tackle Rising Cyber Risks in Industrial Control Systems
Princeton, NJ, February 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Cyber Security for Critical Assets Summit – organized by QG Media, an ISMG company - returns for its 13th edition on March 25 and 26, in Houston, Texas. As cyberthreats grow increasingly sophisticated, particularly against industrial control systems and critical infrastructure, the summit serves as a premier platform for industry leaders to strategize, collaborate and drive cybersecurity innovation forward.
Recent data from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency shows a 40% increase in targeted attacks on critical infrastructure during 2024, highlighting the urgent need for enhanced security measures. With ransomware groups and nation-state actors ramping up their focus on operational technology environments, security leaders must stay ahead of evolving threats. The CS4CA summit brings together security specialists, technology leaders and sector professionals to strengthen defense strategies, cyber resilience and mission-critical operations.
“America’s critical infrastructure faces a pivotal moment in cybersecurity readiness,” said Jennifer Eisenhofer, vice president of events at ISMG. “The CS4CA Summit provides essential frameworks and strategies for organizations to protect their operational technology environments against increasingly sophisticated threats.”
The summit will feature expert presentations, interactive panels and real-world case studies exploring vital themes including supply chain resilience, incident response frameworks and regulatory compliance. Sessions will address the complexities of securing ICS, implementing zero trust architectures in OT networks and developing comprehensive security strategies that align with operational requirements.
The panel discussion on “OT-to-Cloud Connectivity: What Does a Secure Path Forward Look Like?” – moderated by Jake Margolis, CISO at Metropolitan Water District of Southern California – will bring together industry experts including Dennis Hackney, cyber engineering and innovation OT infrastructure team lead at Chevron; Lorena Nunes, industrial cybersecurity specialist at Braskem; and Michael R. Dransfield, OT SME from NSA’s Cybersecurity Directorate. The panelists will examine critical questions around data sovereignty, security architecture design and risk mitigation strategies for cloud migration in industrial environments.
In a fireside chat titled “Real-Life Advice for Unlocking OT Security Budget,” Michelle Garcia, director of information security and compliance at Carnival; Anthony Perry, director IT-OT/IoT security at FedEx; and Logan Nye, director OT at HF Sinclair, will share practical approaches to securing investment for critical infrastructure protection. The discussion will explore proven methodologies for quantifying cyber risks, demonstrating security ROI and building compelling business cases that resonate with executive leadership.
Tung Nguyen, director of information security, Denver Water, will present a case study on “Securing OT: Lessons Learned from Conducting Assessments.” He will provide insights into the methodology for conducting thorough security assessments across OT estates to ensure compliance with stringent regulations, internal standards, and external safety requirements.
“This year’s summit arrives at a crucial moment when critical infrastructure operators are racing to strengthen their defenses against increasingly sophisticated threats,” said Kudsia Kaker, managing director of QG Media. “The convergence of IT and OT systems has created new vulnerabilities that demand innovative solutions. Our speakers will share battle-tested strategies that have successfully protected billions in industrial assets across multiple sectors.”
As cyberthreats continue to escalate, knowledge-sharing among industry leaders is essential to fortifying defenses and ensuring the resilience of critical infrastructure. The CS4CA Summit 2025 serves as a crucial forum for addressing the latest challenges, sharing actionable strategies and fostering innovation in industrial cybersecurity.
For more information and to register, visit https://usa.cs4ca.com/.
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is the world’s largest media organization devoted solely to cybersecurity, information technology, artificial intelligence and operational technology. Each of our 38 media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment, OT security, AI and fraud. Our annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
About QG Media
QG Media is an international provider of cutting-edge B2B conferences and digital content for technology leaders. Focusing on cybersecurity and IoT (Internet of Things), QG brings together business leaders to demonstrate thought leadership through content-driven presentations, interviews and webinars. The success of any QG Media event lies in providing expertly curated programs, inviting industry leading speakers, along with offering extensive networking opportunities to promote collaboration and drive innovation.
For more information and to register, visit https://usa.cs4ca.com/.
