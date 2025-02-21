Gloogal Market Launches Re-Designed Home Page to Promote Trade and Its Growing Slate of Online and Offline Services
The new design makes it easier than ever for small and medium enterprises to engage in cross border transactions.
Las Vegas, NV, February 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The new state-of-the-art design enhances cross border trade opportunities of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and presents comprehensive, turnkey solutions including:
• A searchable online directory of companies and their products and/or services.
• Promotion of Top Markets of products that have high demand and generate significant leads.
• Direct access to the Leads Central™ area, the online marketplace where buyers post specific offers and sellers post specific requirements.
• Promotions of online premium services that Gloogal Market offers like its Premium and Premium Plus membership and its turnkey multi-lingual website solutions.
• Direct access to its Gloogal Market group which provides comprehensive offline trade services such as sourcing, client representation and deal intermediation.
"Our new home page is our best yet with more information, more means to connect with companies and more trade services to facilitate deals," said John Gardiner, a partner and director of international of GloogalMarket. "Although our largest base is Kenya, our growth in the rest of the Americas has enabled us to become pan-regional, and we are increasing our resources to support this expansion."
"We are constantly improving our services to connect buyers and sellers in a seamless manner," said Alexandre Martins, managing partner of GloogalMarket. "Our vision is to increase and transform trade between and among SMEs, implementing industry disruptive technologies and practices to create comprehensive solutions that facilitate trade and transactions," he said.
About Gloogal Market
Gloogal Market is a leading online investment platform dedicated to providing innovative and responsible investment opportunities for global investors. With a focus on precious metals, commodities, and emerging markets, GloogalMarket.com works with local governments and enterprises to foster sustainable development while delivering value to investors.
For further information, please contact:
Email: info@gloogalmarket.com
Phone: +254 771 499 629
Website: www.gloogalmarket.com
