Child Care Aware of Missouri Shares Newest Child Care Report
Nonprofit produces comprehensive child care capacity analysis, offering a clearer view of Missouri's current child care landscape.
St. Louis, MO, February 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Child Care Aware of Missouri (CCAMO) recently released a new Missouri Child Care Capacity Analysis created for Kids Win Missouri, a nonprofit dedicated to making an impact on the lives of children and families.
CCAMO has dedicated nearly 25 years to evaluating Missouri’s child care supply and demand with a focus on tracking child care deserts. The new data analyzes Missouri counties serving children under six years of age, specifically infants and toddlers (birth to 23 months) and preschoolers (ages two to five years old). The report pinpoints which specific age groups are currently underserved and highlights the lack of full-time care.
According to CCAMO’s data, only 16% of total child care slots statewide serve infants and toddlers, while 55% serve preschool-aged children. This imbalance highlights the limited availability of care for younger children. The analysis also shows how parents of infants and toddlers face a greater disadvantage in accessing child care, as the proportion of slots for infants and toddlers does not keep pace with their population size.
“When broken down by age group, our analysis is staggering: 71% of available child care slots are designated for children under six, while 29% are reserved for school-age children,” said CCAMO CEO Robin Phillips. “This data highlights the persistent shortage of infant and toddler child care, and it’s our job to create better solutions for families to access cost-efficient and effective solutions.”
Phillips emphasized the need for solutions and actionable recommendations, including “collaboration between public and private sectors, additional support for child care providers, and improved access for underserved communities.”
Founded in 1999, CCAMO is a statewide nonprofit that focuses on a comprehensive early childhood education experience through impactful programs and partnerships. The organization’s services include workforce development, child care business supports, advocacy and policy work, and its new Child Care Keeps Missouri Working, a regional campaign offering concierge solutions to businesses undergoing employee recruitment and retention challenges due to the overwhelming shortage of quality child care options. For more information, call (314) 535-1458.
Child Care Aware of MissouriContact
Robin Phillips
314-535-1458
www.mochildcareaware.org
