Vetrone Aerial Solutions Expands Aerial Photography and Drone Inspection Services in the Pacific Northwest
Vetrone Aerial Solutions (VAS) expands its aerial photography and drone inspection services across the Pacific Northwest, including Vancouver, WA, and the Greater Portland metro area. Specializing in high-resolution imagery and precision inspections, VAS supports real estate, construction, and infrastructure projects. Utilizing FAA-certified drone pilots, VAS delivers cost-effective solutions for property marketing, structural assessments, and environmental monitoring.
Portland, OR, March 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Vetrone Aerial Solutions (VAS), a provider of aerial photography and drone inspection services, has announced an expansion of its offerings throughout Vancouver, Washington, the Greater Portland metro area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company specializes in high-resolution imaging and precision inspections, supporting industries such as real estate, construction, infrastructure, and environmental management.
As demand for aerial data and remote inspection solutions continues to grow, VAS utilizes FAA-certified drone pilots and advanced UAV technology to provide detailed aerial assessments and visual documentation for businesses, property developers, and infrastructure projects.
"Aerial drone technology has changed the way industries capture and analyze data," said Jeff, spokesperson for Vetrone Aerial Solutions. "Our goal is to provide accurate and efficient aerial imaging solutions that support decision-making for real estate professionals, construction teams, and infrastructure managers."
Aerial Photography for Real Estate and Commercial Marketing
VAS provides high-resolution aerial photography and videography, offering detailed property visuals to enhance real estate listings, commercial property marketing, and development projects. The company’s services include:
Aerial Real Estate Photography – Providing high-definition imagery and video tours for residential and commercial properties.
Construction Progress Documentation – Delivering regular site monitoring and visual updates to assist contractors and project managers.
Commercial Property Marketing – Enhancing business listings with professional aerial visuals to attract potential buyers and investors.
3D Mapping & Virtual Tours – Offering interactive experiences for development projects and real estate promotions.
Drone Inspection Services for Infrastructure and Environmental Applications
VAS also offers aerial inspection solutions for infrastructure assessments, environmental monitoring, and industrial site evaluations. Drone inspections provide detailed imaging and thermal analysis to help organizations assess structural integrity, detect inefficiencies, and support regulatory compliance.
Inspection services include:
Roof and Structural Inspections – Assessing buildings, commercial properties, and industrial sites for maintenance and damage assessment.
Utility and Infrastructure Monitoring – Capturing high-resolution imagery of roads, bridges, and public utilities to aid in inspections and repairs.
Thermal Imaging and Environmental Surveys – Using infrared sensors to detect heat loss, energy inefficiencies, and environmental changes.
Agricultural and Land Assessments – Providing crop health analysis, irrigation mapping, and soil condition monitoring.
Supporting Businesses Across the Pacific Northwest
Based in Vancouver, Washington, Vetrone Aerial Solutions serves clients throughout the Greater Portland, Oregon area and the Pacific Northwest. The company’s aerial photography and drone inspection services assist businesses, construction firms, and environmental organizations in acquiring cost-effective and accurate visual data for their operations.
About Vetrone Aerial Solutions
Vetrone Aerial Solutions (VAS) is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business (SDVOSB) specializing in aerial photography, drone inspections, and commercial UAV services. The company provides high-quality aerial imaging and inspection solutions for real estate, construction, infrastructure, and environmental industries throughout the Pacific Northwest.
Media Contact:
Veteran Aerial Solutions
info@vetroneaerialsolutions.com
Jack Hansen
213-651-6592
www.vetroneaerialsolutions.com
