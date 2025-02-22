Celebrating Valentine’s Day at the Scientology Information Center with Love for Community
Visitors to the Scientology Information Center in Downtown Clearwater show love for their community and receive a rose at the Center’s Valentine’s Day Open House.
Clearwater, FL, February 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Saturday, February 15 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, the Scientology Information Center hosted an Open House in honor of Valentine’s Day. Visitors’ love for their community was on display when they posted messages as to “why they love their community” on the Center’s Valentine Tree. The event also featured piano solos of famous love ballads by local artists. The Center is located in the historic Clearwater Building at 500 Cleveland Street in downtown Clearwater.
“I love my community because it is home,” wrote one guest who retired to Clearwater five years ago. Other visitors posted they love the beaches, the people and the friendly, nice environment. Each person who posted their love on the Valentine Tree received a rose.
Pat Harney, the Center Manager said, “In the book, The Way to Happiness, Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard wrote, ‘If one were to think over how he or she would like to be treated by others, one would evolve the human virtues. Just figure out how you would want people to treat you.’” Harney continued, “In The Way to Happiness, Mr. Hubbard also says, ‘You would probably like others to be friendly toward you. From some you might want love.’” Harney concluded, “These words by Mr. Hubbard inspired me to celebrate Valentine’s Day by showing love for this community.”
The Center’s final event for February will be a wrap up tribute to jazz by professional musicians Kirby Jones and Greg Smith on Saturday, 22nd February, 3:00pm to 5:00pm.
About the Clearwater Scientology Information Center:
Inside the Scientology Information Center, designed as an open-door informational meeting spot, Clearwater residents and visitors to the city's downtown will discover information displays containing some 300 documentary videos. These videos include the life of Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the fundamentals of Dianetics and Scientology and the ever-expanding network of Scientology Churches and groups.
