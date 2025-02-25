National Survey Launched to Assess Business Conditions, Policies, and Fees for U.S. Notaries

A new National Notary Business & Policy Survey has been launched to collect insights from notaries across the U.S. on current business conditions, policies, and fees. This survey aims to provide real-world data to help policymakers and industry leaders advocate for fairer fees, improved regulations, and better support for notaries. The survey is open until March 31, 2025, and participants will have the chance to win one of five Amazon gift cards as a thank you for their time.