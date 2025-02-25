National Survey Launched to Assess Business Conditions, Policies, and Fees for U.S. Notaries
A new National Notary Business & Policy Survey has been launched to collect insights from notaries across the U.S. on current business conditions, policies, and fees. This survey aims to provide real-world data to help policymakers and industry leaders advocate for fairer fees, improved regulations, and better support for notaries. The survey is open until March 31, 2025, and participants will have the chance to win one of five Amazon gift cards as a thank you for their time.
San Francisco, CA, February 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Notaries across the United States are invited to participate in the California League of Independent Notaries 2025 Notary Business & Policy Survey, a crucial effort to gather insights on the challenges, policies, and fee structures affecting the profession today.
With growing concerns about industry regulations, compensation limits, and the rise of Remote Online Notarization (RON), this survey aims to provide policymakers and industry leaders with real-world data directly from notaries in all 50 states.
“Notaries play a vital role in safeguarding legal transactions, yet many feel that existing policies and fee structures do not adequately support their work,” said Matt Miller, President of The California League of Independent Notaries. “This survey gives notaries a platform to share their experiences and help shape the future of the profession.”
Why This Survey Matters
-Collects data on notary business trends and challenges nationwide.
-Evaluates current notary fees and the need for legislative adjustments.
-Explores the impact of technology on traditional notary services.
-Helps industry leaders advocate for better policies and fair compensation.
Incentive for Participants
Notaries who complete the survey by March 31, 2025, will be entered to win one of five $50 Amazon gift cards as a token of appreciation for their time.
How to Participate
The survey takes just a few minutes to complete. Notaries can participate by visiting https://www.calnotaries.org/2025-survey
Results from the survey will be compiled into a report and shared with legislators, advocacy groups, and industry stakeholders to drive meaningful policy discussions and reforms.
Contact
The California League of Independent NotariesContact
Matt Miller
415-448-7343
www.calnotaries.org
