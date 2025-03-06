One Amber Beauty Launches, Illuminating Natural Radiance with High Quality Lip Products
Houston, TX, March 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Introducing One Amber Beauty, a new brand dedicated to enhancing natural beauty through high quality ingredients, cruelty-free, and vegan formulas. One Amber Beauty is launching its initial collection of 75 products, designed to create effortless looks while empowering self-expression.
"I want everyone that shops at OneAmberBeauty.com to know they are getting a high quality product that they know is worth the purchase," says Amber Burton, Founder/CEO of One Amber Beauty. "We believe that beauty radiates from within, and our products are crafted to enhance that inner glow, allowing individuals to feel confident and beautiful in their own skin."
The launch collection features a Luxury Cream Lipstick, Luxury Matte Lipstick, and a long-lasting Liquid to Matte Lipstick. For example:
Luxury Cream Lipstick: Enriched with the velvety smoothness of argan oil and vitamin E, your lips will remain moisturized throughout those extended days. The fusion of argan, olive, grape seed, and macadamia seed oils guarantees maximum lip hydration and fullness.
Luxury Matte Lipstick: This formula delivers an ultra-rich, enduring pigment that maintains the smooth, matte texture on your lips. Their collection of Matte Lipsticks boasts a vivid color palette and hydration while providing a gentle matte finish.
Liquid to Matte Lipstick: This is the embodiment of the most trendy colors accompanied by a comfortable all-day wear that conveniently fits in a back pocket. Be immersed in the realm of highly pigmented shades, perfect for any occasion.
One Amber Beauty is committed to sustainability, ethical sourcing, cruelty-free practices. The brand's packaging is recyclable and designed to minimize environmental impact.
The One Amber Beauty collection is available for purchase online at oneamberbeauty.com now. Customers can also follow the brand on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Twitter, Threads, and Pinterest @oneamberbeauty
About One Amber Beauty:
One Amber Beauty illuminates natural radiance by crafting high-performing, consciously created products that enhance inner and outer beauty. We empower individuals to embrace their unique selves with confidence and authenticity, fostering a community that celebrates self-expression and mindful living.
Value Statement:
At One Amber Beauty, we are guided by these core values:
Integrity: We are committed to transparency in our sourcing, formulations, and communication. We uphold the highest ethical standards in all aspects of our business.
Sustainability: We strive to minimize our environmental impact by using sustainable ingredients, eco-friendly packaging, and responsible practices. We believe in beauty that's good for you and the planet.
Quality: We formulate our products with carefully selected, high-quality ingredients, prioritizing efficacy and safety. We are dedicated to delivering exceptional results and experiences.
Inclusivity: We celebrate diversity and believe that beauty is for everyone. We are committed to creating products and experiences that are accessible and representative of all individuals.
Community: We foster a supportive and inclusive community where individuals feel empowered to express themselves authentically. We believe in the power of connection and collaboration.
Innovation: We are committed to continuous improvement and innovation, exploring new technologies and ingredients to enhance our products and deliver even greater results.
Contact:
Amber Burton
amber@oneamberbeauty.com
832-534-3023
