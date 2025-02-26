Elevating Next-Gen Identity & Access Management for Government at the Identity Management Symposium
Identity Management community to convene on April 9-10, in National Harbor, MD.
National Harbor, MD, February 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The 11th annual Identity Management Symposium will convene senior leaders from across the DoD, DHS, the Federal Government and industry leaders to facilitate open dialogue on the latest policy and technology developments impacting the identity and access management sector. Senior-level speakers will explore current initiatives and the importance of developments across the biometric, identity management, and zero trust sectors as they relate to national security.
The Symposium will be held at 151 St. George in National Harbor, MD, where attendees will learn how the adoption of multifactor authentication, the adoption of a Zero Trust framework through ICAM foundations, and improved biometrics further exemplify the commitment to combatting cyber threats, phishing scams, and credential misuse.
2025 Confirmed Speakers
· Leslie Beavers, SES, Acting Chief Information Officer, DoD
· Sam Yousefzadeh, SES, Director, Defense Manpower Data Center, DoD
· Kevin Mulvihill, SES, Acting Principal Deputy Chief Information Officer, DoD
· Brian Hermann, SES, PEO Cyber, Defense Information Systems Agency
· BG Eric J. Van Den Bosch, USA, Deputy Commanding General, NETCOM
· Dovarius Peoples, SES, Deputy Chief Information Officer, GSA
· Timothy A. Ferguson, Acting Assistant Director, Criminal Justice Information Services, FBI
· Ross Ermel, ADM Digital Services and Defense Chief Digital Officer, Department of National Defense, Canada
· Jack Wilson, PM I2S, PEO C3N
· Col Bryan A. Eovito, USMC, Commanding Officer, Marine Corps Cyberspace Operations Group
· LTC Paul Janker, USA, PM Biometrics, Terrestrial Sensors, PEO IWE&S
· Kenneth Myers, Principal Identity Architect, Federal Reserve Board
· Marisol Cruz Cain, Director, Information Technology and Cyber Security, US GAO
· Craig A. Wilson, ICAM Director, FEMA
· David Temoshok, Senior Advisor, Information Technology Laboratory, NIST
· Dr. Ronald Martin, Director, ICAM Lab, Capitol Technology University
2025 Topics of Discussion
Managing Internal Security and Threat Mitigation Through Integrated Security Architectures
Sourcing Identity Identification and Authentication Protections for DoD Personnel and Information
Emphasizing the Importance of ICAM for DoD IT Systems
Efficiently Providing Timely Criminal Justice and Identity Information in Support of National Security Efforts
Overseeing DoD ICAM Services to Ensure Secure Government Agency Information Access
Maintaining Information and Personnel Security for Government, Industry, and Academia
DSI is still welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more, please contact Amanda Delgado at adelgado@dsigroup.org or 201.940.6680.
Active US military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Identity Management Symposium can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://identitymanagement.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions please contact Jessica Joaquim at jjoaquim@dsigroup.org or (201) 824-0077.
