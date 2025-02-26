Announcing 2025 Border Security & Intelligence Summit
Washington, DC, February 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute is pleased to announce the 13th Annual Border Security & Intelligence Summit will take place at the National Housing Center in Washington, D.C. on May 14-15, 2025. The Summit will convene key experts, decision-makers, and innovators from across DHS, IC, Federal Agencies, & Industry for in-depth discussions on the latest advancements in border security technology and the integration of new policies that are enhancing situational awareness and streamlining decision-making to ensure the protection of our Nation’s borders.
As the U.S. faces a plethora of threats from terrorism, illegal immigration, organized crime and other illicit activities, border security and law enforcement agencies must adapt to new and evolving challenges. The 2025 Border Security & Intelligence Summit will focus on the latest trends, technologies, and strategies for securing borders and enhancing intelligence operations to combat emerging threats in an increasingly digital world. Attendees will gain valuable insights on the most pressing issues facing the border security community and the implementation of cutting-edge technologies to safeguard national and global security.
The Summit will feature high-level speakers including:
· Pete Flores, Acting Commissioner, CBP
· David BeMiller, Deputy Chief, U.S. Border Patrol
· Casey O. Durst, Executive Assistant Commissioner, Operations Support, CBP
· Nancy Nykamp, Assistant Administrator for Intelligence & Analysis, TSA
· Jody Hardin, Executive Director, Innovation & Strategy Directorate, Office of Field Operations, CBP
· James Thom, Executive Director, Domain Awareness Security Operations, AMO, CBP
· Sean Fitzgerald, Assistant Director for Cyber and Operational Technology, Homeland Security Investigations
· Jeffrey Grimming, Acting Director, INTERPOL Washington
Topics to be covered at the 2025 Summit:
· Providing policy development, innovation, & coordination across DHS to increase U.S. border security
· Leading CBP to secure U.S borders & protect national & economic security
· Navigating the future of border security: innovation, strategy, & collaboration
· Achieving sustained border security through aerial & maritime support
· Investigating, disrupting, & dismantling transnational crime & threats
· Guiding Strategic IT Transformation to Enable the Border of the Future
· Optimizing operations for enhanced border protection & enforcement
· Integrating intelligence & technology for proactive border threat detection & response
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. Reserve your spot to showcase your organization’s products and solutions to attendees from DHS, IC, Federal Agencies, Academia and Industry. To learn more, please contact Dudley Duverne at dduverne@dsigroup.org, 201-987-1803.
In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speakers and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the 13th Annual Border Security & Intelligence Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at border.dsigroup.org.
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions, contact Joe Trupia at jtrupia@dsigroup.org, 201-672-8745.
