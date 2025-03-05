Capitaland Launches Inaugural S$3 Million Community Resilience Initiative
This is the first time a regional grant call for social resilience projects is held as part of the initiative. Funding will be provided for projects by non-profit organisations focused on education, health and well-being of vulnerable children and youth in Asia.
Singapore, Singapore, March 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- CapitaLand Hope Foundation (CHF), the philanthropic arm of CapitaLand Group, today launched its inaugural S$3 million CapitaLand Community Resilience Initiative that sources for social resilience projects. This is the first time a regional grant call is held for such projects as part of the initiative. The launch, in collaboration with AVPN, is a significant milestone as part of CapitaLand Group’s 25th and CHF’s 20th anniversary celebrations this year. AVPN is the largest network of social investors in Asia, and the grant call was announced at the AVPN Southeast Asia Summit 2025 held in Singapore.
The CapitaLand Community Resilience Initiative aims to equip vulnerable children and youth with the skills, knowledge and support systems needed to thrive in the face of adversity, strengthening their resilience to ensure a stronger, more adaptive and equitable future. CHF has been committed to building caring, inclusive and resilient communities and forging meaningful partnerships to impact the lives of many since 2005. AVPN will contribute their network and expertise in managing philanthropic funds and support in identifying impactful organisations to ensure quality solutions for the vulnerable in Asia.
Non-profit organisations across China, India, Singapore and Vietnam with sustainable projects focused on improving the education, health and well-being of children and youths can submit their applications from now till 25 April 2025. The applications will be assessed based on the social impact and potential outcomes. They should also be scalable and effectively implemented across any of the four countries where CapitaLand operates.
Mr Miguel Ko, Chairman of CHF and Chairman of CapitaLand Investment, said: “In our 20 years of giving since CHF’s inception in 2005, we have been unwavering in our commitment to uplift lives and make a difference. At CapitaLand, we believe that building a resilient community is fundamental to sustainable growth. Through the launch of our inaugural S$3 million CapitaLand Community Resilience Initiative, we aim to empower individuals and families with the resources and support they need to navigate challenges and emerge stronger. The initiative enables us to source for like-minded partners and stakeholders in the region in supporting social capital, social infrastructure, and social inclusion solutions as they embark with us in this giving journey. We look forward to amplifying the positive impact across the communities we operate in together with selected organisations.”
Ms Naina Subberwal Batra, CEO of AVPN, said: "Community resilience is the foundation for long-term stability. CHF’s strong commitment to philanthropy through its community-focused programmes is in line with AVPN’s mission to strengthen the ecosystem and direct capital towards meaningful outcomes in Asia. With our extensive network and expertise in managing philanthropic funds, AVPN is well-positioned to support CapitaLand’s mission by identifying impactful organisations, providing due diligence support, and ensuring the fund's strategic effectiveness. Together, we aim to create lasting, positive change across the region with the CapitaLand Community Resilience Initiative.”
Focus impact areas of the CapitaLand Community Resilience Initiative
Participants can submit their proposed projects for the initiative which addresses any of the three focus impact areas established by CHF to meet the needs of the vulnerable groups. The three focus impact areas are education, skills development and physical/mental health and well-being.
For more information on the submission criteria and application, please visit: https://avpn.asia/philanthropic-fund/capitaland-community-resilience-initiative/
Submissions will close on 25 April 2025, 2359h Singapore Time (GMT +8).
CapitaLand’s giving efforts
Through the eventual implementation of suitable projects identified through the initiative, CapitaLand strives to deepen its efforts in building the resilience of the communities and cultivate like-minded organisations to amplify the collective impact in uplifting the lives of the vulnerable groups it supports through CHF. Since 2005, CHF has supported more than 520,000 beneficiaries including children, youth and seniors in need. The Foundation has also donated more than S$64 million and funded over 150 initiatives with partners across geographies as of 31 December 2024.
Olivia Lim
+6567133093
www.capitalandinvest.com
Olivia Lim
+6567133093
www.capitalandinvest.com
