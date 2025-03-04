SottoPelle® Recognizes Sonia Hissett, NP for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Provider Series" showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients offering leading edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).
Cincinnati, OH, March 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sonia Hissett, NP has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since December 2024.
With over 30 years of experience in critical care, Sonia Hissett brings a depth of knowledge and dedication to healthcare that spans decades. Her journey in medicine has evolved to embrace a comprehensive, whole-person approach to well-being. Rooted in the vibrant West Side of Cincinnati, where she lived and raised her family, Sonia's commitment to her community is as strong as her commitment to patient care.
Over the last three years, Sonia has expanded her expertise into areas of wellness and preventative care, including weight loss, hormone replacement therapy, and anti-aging treatments. She is now excited to incorporate hair restoration services into her practice, aiming to help individuals look and feel their best at every stage of life.
Core Competencies: Critical Care: 30+ years of hands-on experience in high-stakes environments, providing compassionate, expert-level care.
Weight Loss & Hormone Therapy: Personalized weight management and hormone replacement solutions designed to optimize health.
Anti-Aging & Hair Restoration: Specialized in therapies that support vitality, rejuvenation, and confidence.
Whole-Person Focus: Passionate about addressing each individual’s unique needs and goals, with an emphasis on holistic wellness.
Philosophy: I am passionate about helping others achieve their fullest potential by focusing on the whole person —inside and out. Each interaction is an opportunity to support not only the health but also the confidence and quality of life of those I work with.
Provider Information:
Sonia Hissett, NP
Oasis Medical Group
6460 Harrison Avenue, Suite 200
Cincinnati, OH 45247
(513) 873-3446
https://www.oasismed.co/
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
