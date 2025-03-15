72equity.com's Business Plan Writing Services Helps 1st Time Entrepreneurs Needing an SBA Loan or Angel Investors
Los Angeles, CA, March 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- For first-time entrepreneurs, raising capital is a high-stakes game. Whether pitching to angel investors, applying for SBA loans, chasing grants, targeting venture capital, or approaching family offices, a top-notch business plan is the ticket to credibility and cash. Traditional law firms and business plan writers, however, often charge $15,000-$25,000 for a private placement memorandum (PPM), with extra costs for a full plan—prices that can throttle startups before they gain traction.
72Equity.com flips the script with a limited-time $1,800 flat-fee offer for founders new to fundraising. This package includes a custom business plan, marketing strategy, and financial pro formas, plus pitch decks, PPMs when needed, and AI-driven market insights. “We’re not just the cheapest option,” says Yuri Rutman, Managing Partner. “Our $1,800 deal delivers plans, decks, PPMs, and AI analysis—everything startups need to compete.”
New entrepreneurs often lack the skills to craft investor-ready plans, even with expertise in tech, retail, or non-profits. In a fierce funding market, average plans get sidelined. Investors demand precision — strategies, financials, and growth paths. 72Equity serves all sectors — manufacturing, hospitality, real estate, media, and more — advising on capital sources (venture capital, SBA loans) and structures (SAFE, LLCs, convertible notes).
72Equity stands out by partnering long-term, taking sweat equity to guide high-potential startups to funding success, and connecting them to investors and grants. “From tech to restaurants, we fill gaps with AI and expertise,” Rutman says.
The process starts with a deep consultation, mapping the startup’s vision and market. AI tools analyze data, crafting a plan that’s both persuasive and practical —scalability for tech, logistics for manufacturers, impact for non-profits.
Visit http://www.72equity.com or call Yuri Rutman, 312-620-7584. This $1,800 offer for first-timers combines elite support with affordability.
