Zenius Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary
Leesburg, VA, February 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Zenius is delighted to announce its tenth year of business operations! Zenius offers thanks to its customers and business partners who have put their trust in Zenius and to its talented staff who have supported the company over this past decade. With this milestone, Zenius recommits to working with its customers to meet their future needs and to developing its staff.
“This last decade of starting and running Zenius has been the journey of a lifetime,” said CEO and Zenius founder, Prasanna Amitabh, “and it’s all thanks to everyone who has shared in this journey with us - our clients, business partners, and employees and staff. As we celebrate this milestone, we also look forward to the decades ahead of offering more solutions that empower our clients through skill and innovation to help them transform their operations.”
Zenius commits to remaining vital and relevant in the business world for decades to come. Ever Onward!
Contact
Prasanna Amitabh, Founder and CEO
(855)-936-4872 Ext.700
https://www.zeniuscorp.com/
