2025 Assured PNT Summit Speakers Released
PNT & GPS community to convene April 23-24 in Washington, DC.
Washington, DC, February 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Join PNT & GPS experts at the 2025 Assured PNT Summit to explore strategies for ensuring the availability, security, and resilience of PNT. While adversaries continue to strengthen their PNT capabilities, the U.S. remains reliant on a vulnerable GPS system facing persistent threats from jamming, spoofing, and denial of service. This underscores the urgent need to enhance GPS security and integrate alternative and complementary PNT solutions for long-term resilience.
At the 5th Annual APNT Summit, experts will discuss the importance of implementing the Protect, Toughen, and Augment (PTA) framework, advancing anti-jam and anti-spoofing technologies, investing in innovative solutions to build a robust PNT enterprise, and other critical topics shaping the PNT ecosystem.
Attendees will have the chance to engage with key leaders, ask questions, and gain insight into how the DoD and federal government are driving PNT innovation to ensure secure, accurate time and location data.
Featured Speakers Include:
- Admiral Christopher Grady, USN, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
- General Michael Guetlein, USSF, Vice Chief of Space Operations US Space Force
- Mitch Crosswait, PhD, SES, Deputy Director, Net-centric, Space and Missile Defense Systems, Operational Test & Evaluation
- Cordell DeLaPena, SES, PEO for Military Communications and PNT, Space Systems Command
- Harold Martin, SES, Director, National Coordination Office (NCO) for Space-Based PNT
- Col. Alexander Rasmussen, USA, Chief Capabilities Officer, Space Development Agency
- Capt. Daniel Follett, USN, PNT Principal Assistant Program Manager, PMW/A 170
- Michael Trzeciak, Project Manager, PNT, U.S. Army
- Col Matthew Garvin, USAF, PhD, Federal Executive Fellow, The Brookings Institution
- Lt. Col. Jake Hempen, USSF, Commander, 31st Capabilities Development Squadron Mission Delta 31
- Adam Schofield, PhD, Program Manger, DEVCOM ARL
For more information and to register, visit https://pnt.dsigroup.org/.
