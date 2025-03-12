Aurea Biotech Announces U.S. Distribution of ATTIVA
Aurea Biotech is now the exclusive U.S. distributor of ATTIVA, an advanced subdermal radiofrequency technology. This transition strengthens Aurea Biotech’s commitment to providing high-quality, compliant, and innovative aesthetic solutions. CEO Jack McCarthy emphasizes the company’s focus on regulatory standards, product integrity, and practitioner support. Aurea Biotech looks forward to continuing its leadership in the industry with a commitment to excellence.
Denver, CO, March 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Aurea Biotech is now the exclusive distributor of ATTIVA, bringing its advanced subdermal radiofrequency technology to practitioners across the United States. This transition reinforces Aurea Biotech’s commitment to providing high-quality, compliant, and innovative aesthetic solutions to the market.
Commitment to Quality and Compliance
Aurea Biotech remains dedicated to upholding the highest standards of compliance and customer support. “We have high expectations for all our distribution partners regarding operational and regulatory compliance,” said Jack McCarthy, CEO of Aurea Biotech. “Our priority is to maintain the integrity of our products while ensuring that practitioners receive the proper training and support in accordance with U.S. regulatory standards.”
For additional information, please contact:
Aurea Biotech
(855) 288-4828
attiva@aureabiotech.com
Aurea Biotech appreciates the continued trust of their customers and partners as they work together to set the standard for excellence in the industry.
Commitment to Quality and Compliance
Aurea Biotech remains dedicated to upholding the highest standards of compliance and customer support. “We have high expectations for all our distribution partners regarding operational and regulatory compliance,” said Jack McCarthy, CEO of Aurea Biotech. “Our priority is to maintain the integrity of our products while ensuring that practitioners receive the proper training and support in accordance with U.S. regulatory standards.”
For additional information, please contact:
Aurea Biotech
(855) 288-4828
attiva@aureabiotech.com
Aurea Biotech appreciates the continued trust of their customers and partners as they work together to set the standard for excellence in the industry.
Contact
Aurea BiotechContact
Jack McCarthy
(855) 288-4828
aureabiotech.com
Jack McCarthy
(855) 288-4828
aureabiotech.com
Categories