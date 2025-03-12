Aurea Biotech Announces U.S. Distribution of ATTIVA

Aurea Biotech is now the exclusive U.S. distributor of ATTIVA, an advanced subdermal radiofrequency technology. This transition strengthens Aurea Biotech’s commitment to providing high-quality, compliant, and innovative aesthetic solutions. CEO Jack McCarthy emphasizes the company’s focus on regulatory standards, product integrity, and practitioner support. Aurea Biotech looks forward to continuing its leadership in the industry with a commitment to excellence.