Dress for Success Tampa Bay Announces Lisette Parsons as Executive Director
Tampa, FL, March 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dress for Success Tampa Bay, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering local women to achieve economic independence, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lisette Parsons as its Executive Director. Parsons was selected for the leadership role following a comprehensive national search conducted with the assistance of a third-party recruiting agency, Living HR, to lead the organization into its next chapter of growth and impact.
Laurell Jones, Dress for Success Tampa Bay’s immediate past board president, said, “We are delighted to welcome Lisette as our Executive Director. Her dedication, leadership, and vision will be instrumental in furthering our mission and expanding our impact in the community.”
“It is an absolute honor to step into the role of Executive Director and continue serving an organization so close to my heart,” Parsons said. “My journey began as a volunteer, driven by a deep passion for our mission, and it has been truly inspiring to witness the impact we create. I am excited to lead alongside this incredible team and build on the foundation of empowerment, support, and opportunity for those we serve.”
With a deep understanding of the organization's mission and a strong commitment to empowering women, Parsons brings both passion and experience to the role. She began volunteering with Dress for Success Tampa Bay in 2021 as an event volunteer before becoming the interim executive assistant to long-time Executive Director Katie McGill. After an extensive search for McGill’s successor, the organization chose Parsons to honor her legacy and lead the mission forward. Professionally, Parsons has served as the National Senior Vice President of Operations and Business Development in the outsourcing sector.
As Executive Director, Parsons will focus on program expansion, community engagement, and fundraising. Under her leadership, Dress for Success Tampa Bay looks forward to continuing its work locally to empower women and help them achieve economic independence by providing professional attire, a network of support, career search assistance, job skills training, and other development tools.
Since its inception in 1998, Dress for Success Tampa Bay has relied on grants, donations, and fundraising events to continue offering programs and services locally. All donations are tax-deductible. Find more information about upcoming events and programs at wwwdfstampabay.org/ or on social media at @dressforsuccesstampabay.
Contact
Dress for Success Tampa Bay
Tanya Cielo
813-337-0893
https://tampabay.dressforsuccess.org/
Tanya Cielo
813-337-0893
https://tampabay.dressforsuccess.org/
