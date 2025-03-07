L. Ron Hubbard Pulp Fiction Comes to Life as Golden Age Radio Drama Theatre at the Scientology Information Center
The L. Ron Hubbard East Coast Theatre performs a dramatic reading of “River Driver” by L. Ron Hubbard in the style of the Golden Age of Radio Theatre at downtown Clearwater’s Scientology Information Center
Clearwater, FL, March 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Saturday March 1, starting at 3:00pm, the L. Ron Hubbard East Coast Golden Age Theatre will perform a dramatic reading of River Driver at the Scientology Information Center. The community is invited to enjoy this old-time, Golden Age Radio Theatre-style drama River Driver, a pulp fiction story written by L. Ron Hubbard and first published in 1936. The Scientology Information Center is located in the historic Clearwater Building at 500 Cleveland Street in downtown Clearwater. Refreshments will be served.
“Before television, families would huddle around the radio to listen to their favorite show,” said Pat Harney, the manager of the Center. “On March 1st, we invite families to experience the excitement of old-time radio with the visual enactment of a good story at the Scientology Information Center,” Harney continued.
About the Clearwater Scientology Information Center:
Inside the Scientology Information Center, designed as an open-door informational meeting spot, Clearwater residents and visitors to the city’s downtown will discover information displays containing some 300 documentary videos. These videos include the life of Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the fundamentals of Dianetics and Scientology and the ever-expanding network of Scientology Churches and groups.
“Before television, families would huddle around the radio to listen to their favorite show,” said Pat Harney, the manager of the Center. “On March 1st, we invite families to experience the excitement of old-time radio with the visual enactment of a good story at the Scientology Information Center,” Harney continued.
About the Clearwater Scientology Information Center:
Inside the Scientology Information Center, designed as an open-door informational meeting spot, Clearwater residents and visitors to the city’s downtown will discover information displays containing some 300 documentary videos. These videos include the life of Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the fundamentals of Dianetics and Scientology and the ever-expanding network of Scientology Churches and groups.
Contact
Church of Scientology Flag Service OrganizationContact
Pat Harney
727-467-6860
www.scientology-fso.org
Pat Harney
727-467-6860
www.scientology-fso.org
Categories