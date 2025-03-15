Charoensin Assets Co., Ltd. Launches Community Initiative to Distribute Shirts and Enhance Tenant Well-Being
Charoensin Assets Co., Ltd., Launches Initiative to Distribute Shirts to Tenants and Enhance Quality of Life Across Its Properties.
Samut Prakan, Thailand, March 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Charoensin Asset Co, Ltd., is distributing shirts to all tenants across its residential properties to build a stronger sense of community. Integrating a sense of brand and customer connection has been a vital area to help build a better future for the communities around the multiple buildings in various provinces across Thailand.
Building Stronger Communities
At the heart of Charoensin Asset Co., Ltd., the brand’s mission is the belief that a thriving, connected community is the foundation of a great place to live. By distributing shirts, the company is fostering a sense of belonging and pride among its tenants. These shirts, which feature the company’s logo and this year’s chinese zodiac sign, “snake” design symbolizing balance and growth, are being handed out to tenants in the coming weeks.
“We believe that by distributing shirts to the tenants, they feel a sense of connection and pride in their place of living.” said Sheri H., Head of the Marketing Department. “By offering shirts, we’re not only creating a sense of identity and unity within our communities, but also providing our tenants with something tangible that represents their connection to the place they call home.”
A Commitment to Quality of Life
This shirt distribution program is just one of many ways Charoensin Asset Co., Ltd. is striving to improve the quality of life for its residents. The company has long been committed to offering more than just a place to live; it has worked tirelessly to ensure its properties offer a safe, comfortable, and enjoyable living experience. From investing in technological equipment to improve living spaces to training staff to provide exceptional services, the company’s goal is to create environments where tenants not only live but thrive.
In addition to the shirt distribution, Charoensin Asset Co., Ltd. has launched several other initiatives aimed at enhancing the quality of life for its residents. These include improved green spaces, big cleaning projects, and festive events. These efforts are all part of the company’s broader vision of contributing positively to the community in which its buildings are located.
“Each of our flats is not just a building, but a community,” said Sheri H. “We want to be more than just a landlord – we want to be a partner in creating a better life for everyone who lives with us. The shirt distribution is a fun and meaningful way for us to remind our tenants that they are part of something special.”
Future Plans and Continued Growth
Looking ahead, Charoensin Asset Co., Ltd. is committed to continuing its efforts to improve the quality of life for tenants and enhance the communities it serves. With plans to expand its portfolio to service apartments and projects in other provinces in the coming year, the company is excited about the future and the continued opportunity to create vibrant, dynamic living environments for all its residents.
For more information about Charoensin Asset Co., Ltd. and its initiatives, or to inquire about available properties, please visit https://www.charoensinasset.co.th/.
About Charoensin Asset Co., Ltd.
Charoensin Asset Co., Ltd. was established in 1993, starting with the business of renting rooms. The first project is the Charoensinthani Sam Huang Project, which supports blue collar workers working in the Bangpoo Industrial Estate and nearby factories. The company currently has 23 rental room projects near various industrial estates, with over 40,000 rental rooms available, covering Samut Prakan, Chonburi, Chachoengsao, Samut Sakhon, Prachinburi, Phuket, Petchburi, Lampun provinces. In addition, the Company also operates a real estate business for sale consisting of commercial buildings, townhouses, factory lands, and 4-star hotels. They’ve also expanded their portfolio to the beauty business, beauty products, credit business, farm business and cafe business.
Contact
Sheri Hsieh
(+66)027091100
https://www.charoensinasset.co.th/
