Accofrisk Has Started Developing Non-Invasive Pocket Devices for Health Monitoring
Accofrisk announced the start of development of pocket-sized wearable devices for non-invasive health monitoring.
San Francisco, CA, March 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The line will be released in several variants, differing in the location of the pulse wave measurement sensor. The other features of the devices will be the same.
The devices will be able to measure parameters of the main body systems - heart, brain, lungs, renal, liver. By heart, the devices will be able to show
blood glucose level, arterial prognosis, blood pressure, blood circulation, blood flow pattern, cardiac index, blood microcirculation, hemoglobin and albumin, heart rate.
The devices will be controlled via a mobile application linked to the user's phone number.
The application will include a separate section with detailed analytics for each body system and analytics in the form of graphs of parameter measurements for the period and comparison with past periods.
Unlike the company's base product, the Accofrisk artificial intelligence watch, the devices in the lineup will not measure digital sleep data, make forecasts and assess the risks of disease development, or form lifestyle recommendations. This is due to the fact that the parameters are not measured continuously, but at the user's request. To measure health parameters, it is enough to place the device sensor on the wrist for 90 seconds.
The devices are suitable for controlling any type of diabetes, people with heart problems, and people with active lifestyles.
The company expects the devices to go on sale in the 4th quarter of this year. You can already join the waiting list on the company's website.
Characteristics of the line of devices.
LCD display - 1.63-1.78 AMOLED.
Screen resolution - 368 * 488 pixels.
Processor (CPU)- MTK6737 - MTK6740, 4 core, 1.5 GHZ.
Memory (RAM) - 1GB.
Memory (ROM) - 8GB.
WI-FI, Bluetooth, eSIM.
The battery capacity is a 510 mAh polymer lithium battery. It takes 1 hour to charge fully from scratch.
Operating time of one battery charge / manual monitoring mode - 120 hours.
Heart rate sensor, accelerator, air pressure sensor - Optical chip low-power heart rate monitor PAH8011ES (PixArt Imaging Inc.).
