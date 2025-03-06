Ex-Stock HG-TS Series Stainless Steel Torque Hinges from FDBPanel Fittings Online Shop
FDB Panel Fittings now have HG-TS series torque hinges available on their online store. These stainless steel hinges are suitable for marine applications and other harsh environments.
Isleworth, United Kingdom, March 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- HG-TS series torque hinges - or otherwise known as friction hinges - in stainless steel are now available from the FDB Panel Fittings Online store. They are suited to marine applications and other harsh environments where they may be used to control an enclosure or cabinet door, by acting as a restraint against gravity, wind or other forces, to hold the lid or door in a required position during installation or servicing/adjustment of internal equipment.
HG-TS hinges are manufactured in SUS304 polished stainless steel – sizes available include 32x36mm, 40x48mm and 50x48mm. They may be used in matching sets, while their progressive stop function enhances the usability and safety of the completed installation.
