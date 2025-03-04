Siffron Expands Manufacturing in Des Plaines, IL, to Meet Rising Demand for Retail Solutions
The company increases production capacity for electronic shelf label (ESL) holders and enhances sustainability efforts.
Twinsburg, OH, March 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Siffron, a leading provider of innovative retail solutions, has expanded its manufacturing capabilities at its Des Plaines, IL, facility to meet the growing demand for domestically produced retail merchandising solutions. This expansion includes adding eight new resin extrusion machines, bringing the total to twenty-four, strengthening Siffron’s ability to deliver high-quality electronic shelf label (ESL) holders and other merchandising products.
With retailers increasingly adopting ESLs as a modern alternative to traditional paper price tags, the demand for reliable, U.S.-based manufacturing has never been higher. The expanded production capacity not only helps retailers navigate ongoing tariff challenges and supply chain disruptions but also ensures timely delivery of critical retail solutions.
“Our investment in additional extrusion machines directly addresses the growing need for ESLs and the cost and logistical challenges retailers face,” said David Nebl, VP of Manufacturing at Siffron. “This expansion allows us to scale production efficiently while continuing to innovate, supporting retailers as they transition to digital pricing and merchandising technologies.”
Beyond boosting capacity, Siffron’s expansion reinforces its commitment to sustainability. The facility now features enhanced grinding capabilities that allow for the reprocessing and reuse of materials, reducing waste and minimizing environmental impact. This initiative aligns with Siffron’s broader sustainability goals, ensuring that manufacturing remains both efficient and environmentally responsible.
For more information about Siffron’s retail solutions, visit siffron.com.
About siffron
For over 60 years, siffron has been a leader in the retail display and loss prevention industry, providing solutions designed to increase sales, improve category management, limit shrink and reduce labor at the point of sale. These products include custom product displays; merchandising and loss prevention systems; labels, sign and literature holders; product merchandisers and display components; as well as fresh area merchandising products, supplies and backroom organization solutions. siffron offers start-to-finish solution delivery, including consultation, design, prototyping, production, fulfillment, and purchase consolidation.
