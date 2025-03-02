Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Paragon Manufacturing Corp. and BlueRock Global Private Equity
Everett, WA, March 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Paragon Manufacturing is a build-to-print contract manufacturer of custom cables, harnesses, electro-mechanical assemblies, turn-key box builds, and more. The company was established in 2003 to provide their industries excellent customer service and premium quality products. Paragon operates as an essential solution for all of its customers.
"I interviewed over 40 M&A firms before finding Benchmark International. I was very skeptical at first but choosing them was the right decision. I never felt any pressure from Benchmark International. They always reassured me that the right buyer would come along. In the end, I had two excellent buyers to choose from, and I knew I couldn’t go wrong with either one. Thanks to Benchmark International and their team, selling my business was a positive experience from start to finish. I wouldn’t recommend anyone other than Benchmark International to anyone looking to sell their business!" – Patrick Floyd, CEO, Paragon Manufacturing Corp.
BlueRock acquires and invests in small to medium-sized businesses, unlocking growth and long-term value. Whether through complete acquisitions or equity stakes, they provide the resources and expertise to scale operations efficiently.
“We could not be happier to have helped Pat and his team find the right partner to help the company in its next growth phase. Pat's dedication to the business is evident, and BlueRock Global recognized that this was an excellent opportunity to be a part of. It's a great deal that we know will continue to prosper going forward.” – Kevin Barrett, Transaction Director, Benchmark International
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $12.5 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
