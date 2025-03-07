Builder Sees New Urgency to Acquire ABD Homes in Orlando and Palm Coast Before Market Changes
ABD Development Company, Central Florida community developer and custom luxury home builder, is urging those active in the real estate market to act now. It is feared that new home shoppers will miss out on the opportunities they have currently in Providence Orlando and Toscana Palm Coast. Prices for completed move-in ready spec homes remain low and a new incentive has just been announced to add a pool screen to Courtyard inventory homes at no extra cost.
Davenport, FL, March 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- One of Central Florida’s most regarded builders, ABD Development Company, is announcing strong inventory and very good prices for their custom built luxury homes in Providence Golf Club Community and Toscana Palm Coast. The renowned community developer expects this will quickly change when the Florida real estate market shifts as it typically does throughout the sales cycle. ABD’s incentive to add a pool screen for free to its few remaining Courtyard spec homes is also limited time only.
“We have been telling buyers: Do not be late to the party! The first purchasers will get the most selection and the ideal prices. The best time to buy was yesterday, the second best time to buy is today,” says Yuval Botansky, President of ABD. “This is a friendly reminder as we are hearing from a lot of new home shoppers who are afraid to buy because they don’t know if ‘it’s time.’ Do not miss out on the opportunities and selection you have now in Providence Orlando and Toscana Palm Coast because you are dragging your feet.”
Providence Golf Club Community, just southwest of downtown Orlando near the Disney parks, features move-in ready spec homes and custom builds in the Hampton Green neighborhood. This coveted row of ABD contemporary luxury houses with incredible golf course and water views is the closest to the Providence Golf Club and Resort Pool Complex. The builder also made the welcomed decision to remove all restrictions in its Design Center options to those who select to build custom on these golf course and waterfront lots.
ABD is also offering incredible models in Toscana Palm Coast gated Mediterranean-style community just minutes from the beautiful shores of the Atlantic Ocean in Northeast Florida. The newly announced incentive to enclose a completed Courtyard home's pool area at no additional cost is for a limited time only and applies to completed spec homes in both ABD communities. A high end pool screen will be added to every Courtyard inventory home and at this time ABD has four of these move-in ready models in both Providence Orlando and Toscana Palm Coast.
What is next for ABD Development Company? This builder and developer is planning for the upcoming 2025 Parade of Homes events, where it has been adding new trophies to its shelves for decades:
Palm Coast/Flagler, Florida: April 11-19, 2025 Flagler Parade of Homes
Orlando, Florida: May 10-18, 2025 Parade of Homes Orlando
For more information about ABD Development, please see www.abddevelopment.com.
For more information about Toscana Palm Coast, please see www.abddevelopment.com/toscana
For more information about Providence Golf Club Community, please see www.providenceflorida.com.
Contact
ABD Development Company/ProvidenceContact
Matt Brown, VP of Sales, Marketing & Land Acquisition
863-420-2100, extension 203
www.abddevelopment.com
