Utech Products Inc. Secures Patent No. 12222898 for Argus® MedGPT™: a Revolutionary AI Platform for Clinical Data Processing, Documentation, and Querying
Schenectady, NY, February 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- EndoSoft®, a subsidiary of Utech Products Inc. and a global leader in healthcare software solutions, proudly announces the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12222898 for its groundbreaking Argus® MedGPT™, an advanced AI-powered platform designed to optimize clinical workflows. This innovation leverages generative AI to assist clinicians in patient chart review, automate clinical documentation, and provide swift, comprehensive access to critical health data, while significantly enhancing documentation for clinical trials and research.
Argus® MedGPT™ seamlessly integrates with all FHIR-compliant EHR applications, offering an intuitive and efficient tool for healthcare professionals. By automatically retrieving and summarizing patient data—including consult notes, SOAP notes, laboratory results, pathology reports, family history, prior procedure findings, imaging, medication lists, allergies, and key clinical summaries—this application drastically reduces the time clinicians spend reviewing patient records. Additionally, it ensures precise and structured documentation crucial for clinical trials, supporting research initiatives and regulatory compliance. The Argus® MedGPT™ icon is readily accessible within Oracle®/Cerner® and Epic® Patient Charts, enabling clinicians to quickly access relevant information before or during patient encounters.
“This patent marks a major advancement in AI-driven healthcare technology,” said Rakesh Madan, President & CEO of EndoSoft®. “By embedding generative AI into clinical workflows, Argus® MedGPT™ empowers healthcare providers with critical insights to enhance patient care, improve documentation accuracy, and drive evidence-based research.”
Zohair Jaffery, VP of Research and Development at EndoSoft®, emphasized, “Physician burnout is a real concern in today’s healthcare. With the growing demand for AI-powered solutions, Argus® MedGPT™ is setting a new benchmark for clinical decision support. By streamlining patient data processing, clinicians can dedicate more time to delivering high-quality care rather than navigating complex medical records while reducing physician burnout. Moreover, its role in documenting patient charts and clinical trial data reinforces data integrity, regulatory compliance, and research advancements in medicine.”
EndoSoft® remains dedicated to advancing AI technology in healthcare and looks forward to further innovations that support clinicians, enhance patient outcomes, and revolutionize medical research documentation.
About EndoSoft®
With over 100,000 clinical users worldwide and over 25 years of expertise, EndoSoft® has achieved a leadership position and a reputation for excellence and quality. EndoSoft® offers a range of software including a specialty specific EHR platform, patented Argus ® AI assisted specialty applications to meet the clinician’s needs in gastrointestinal endoscopy, ENT, OB/GYN, pathology, orthopedics, cardiology, pain management, pulmonology, oncology, ophthalmology, dermatology, urology and more. Other software applications available include nursing, infusion, scheduling, and inventory management.
Oracle®/Cerner® and Epic® are the registered trademarks of the respective owners.
