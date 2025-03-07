XtraGlobex Launches Dual-Eligibles HQ and CarePayments Pod
New Resources Address the Rapidly Evolving Dual-Eligible Healthcare Landscape.
Philadelphia, PA, March 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- XtraGlobex Inc., a strategic business development company, has announced the launch of Dual-Eligibles HQ and the CarePayments Pod, two new initiatives designed to address critical changes in healthcare. In 2024, about 12.8 million Americans were dual-eligible beneficiaries. That number is expected to exceed 15 million by the end of 2025 and will continue to grow significantly through 2030. This highlights the importance of aligning services for Medicare and Medicaid consumers, and the need for healthcare payors and providers to drive innovation in order to provide high-quality, cost-effective care.
XtraGlobex, known for delivering The Value-Based Payments Blog (www.theVBPblog.com), is committed to thought leadership and advocacy-first information sharing. These new platforms, a user-friendly website, informative newsletter, and quick-hitting podcast, aim to support payers and providers navigating the complex dual-eligible space.
“Dual-Eligibles HQ combines a twice-monthly newsletter with a robust collection of resources tailored for states, payers, and providers,” said Fady Sahhar, President of XtraGlobex. “As the number of dual-eligible consumers grows, this will become the go-to resource for national programs and policies impacting this population.”
“The CarePayments Pod is the perfect complement to our suite of healthcare industry resources,” added Mandy Sahhar, XtraGlobex Marketing Lead. “This podcast delivers focused, hard-hitting discussions on key healthcare topics with industry leaders—all in just 10 minutes.”
Both the Dual-Eligibles HQ newsletter and The CarePayments Pod will be available at no cost to subscribers. They will be released twice monthly and can be accessed via www.XtraGlobex.com. Subscribers to The VBP Blog will have the option to receive updates from Dual-Eligibles HQ and The CarePayments Pod or sign up directly through the website.
For more information on Dual-Eligibles HQ, visit https://www.dualeligiblehq.com.
Mandy Sahhar
1 (716) 713-5658
www.xtraglobex.com
