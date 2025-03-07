Tampa Bay Nonprofits Invited to a Social Media Marketing Workshop Tailored for Them
The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center, sponsored by the Church of Scientology, is hosting a workshop on social media marketing at no cost to the nonprofit community.
Clearwater, FL, March 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- With an estimated 30 – 50% of all nonprofits failing in their first twelve months, nonprofits look to increasing their reach. In that vein, nonprofit leaders, staff and volunteers are invited to a social media marketing workshop on Tuesday, March 18 at 11:00am. The workshop is being held at the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center in downtown Clearwater. The workshop will give nonprofits necessary tools to help boost their engagement and further their missions through popular platforms, such as Facebook, Linkedln and Instagram. There is no cost to attend.
This workshop is the first in a series of topics tailored to nonprofits, according to the CCV Center director, Tracy Hawkins. Over the next several months, topics including volunteer recruitment, fundraising and event planning will be covered in workshops designed to boost nonprofits.
According to Statista, an online survey platform, 63.9% of the world's population is active on social media. It is also worthwhile for nonprofits to utilize social media due to the price comparison of marketing. According to Lyfe Marketing, the cost per thousand impressions on social media can be as low as $2.50, compared to higher costs of $16.00 for newspapers, magazines and more for broadcast TV.
“The use of social media is becoming more prevalent by the day,” said Ms. Hawkins. “I'm excited to host this workshop for nonprofits, to give them the knowledge of how they can take advantage of these popular platforms to forward their missions. At the center, we strive to help nonprofits and enable them to be more effective at what they do. I'm looking forward to volunteer groups attending this workshop and in turn helping the community even more.”
If you would like to attend the social media marketing workshop or would like to get more information about the CCV Center, please contact Tracy Hawkins at ccvcenter@ccvfl.org. The center is located at 133 N. Fort Harrison Ave.
About the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center:
The Clearwater Community Volunteers Center, established by the Church of Scientology in 2018, is a home for the benefit of all Tampa Bay nonprofit organizations. Built on the success of the Clearwater Community Volunteers, who host the signature Winter Wonderland and Easter Egg Hunt in Clearwater, the Center was created to serve the needs of our local nonprofits. The Center is fully equipped to host meetings, seminars, events and gatherings, all at no cost to the nonprofit community. Please email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org for more information about the Center and its facilities.
Tracy Hawkins
727-316-5309
