Drummond Law Firm and "Call the Captain" Open Pahrump Office
Pahrump, NV, March 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Drummond Law Firm, an established Nevada personal injury law firm, has opened a new office in Pahrump, Nevada. The law firm, whose slogan is “Call the Captain®” and 775-CAPTAIN, includes two experienced litigation attorneys and has been led by Craig W. Drummond since 2010.
The Drummond Law Firm focuses on representing those injured, as well as the families of a loved one in a wrongful death claim. The Drummond Law Firm is the only law firm in Nevada with the Reduced Fee Guarantee®. The Reduced Fee Guarantee® is a written promise that if you are a Drummond Law Firm client, the attorney fee will never exceed the amount of money in their pocket. Drummond and his team are fighters and have taken on some of the world’s largest companies, winning, and putting millions of dollars into the pocket of his clients.
Drummond is a former Captain in the U.S. Army JAG Corps and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for service in Iraq. Prior to graduating from law school and joining the Army JAG Corps, Drummond served in the Army as a Military Police Platoon Leader. Drummond has been a licensed attorney for over twenty (20) years.
As a proud Veteran-owned law firm, Drummond decided to support the title and honor those who have earned their own respective rank in the military, law enforcement, fire department, first responder or other service-based rank. As such, their trademarked slogan is, “Call the Captain®.” Drummond is a Life Member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the law firm is a Community Partner with the Association of the United States Army.
For many years, the Drummond Law Firm team has represented clients injured in Pahrump, Tonopah and across Nye County. As such, to better serve their clients, they have recently opened a local office at: 2201 E. Postal Drive #4, Pahrump, Nevada 89048.
Drummond Law Firm:
While there are many law firms for those injured in Nevada, the team at the Drummond Law Firm stands ready to answer the call and continues to serve Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Boulder City, Mesquite, Laughlin, Clark County, Pahrump, Tonopah, Nye County and across Nevada. More information about the law firm, Call the Captain® and the Reduced Fee Guarantee® can be found at www.DrummondFirm.com, 775Captain.com or by calling 775-CAPTAIN (775) 227-8246.
The Drummond Law Firm is located at: 2201 E. Postal Drive #4, Pahrump, Nevada 89048.
