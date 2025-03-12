Koltiva Sparks Multi-Stakeholder Dialogue on EU Deforestation Regulation and Industry-Wide Sustainability Compliance
Jakarta, Indonesia, March 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Stakeholders from various sectors of the agricultural industry gathered at KOLTIVA's "BeyondTraceability Talks," a discussion forum aimed at addressing critical gaps in regulatory compliance for a sustainable and resilient agricultural sector. The discussion, centered around the topic From Farms to Global Markets: Regulatory Compliance for a Resilient and Sustainable Agriculture Industry, focused on the growing pressure to meet international sustainability standards, particularly the European Union’s Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) and other emerging regulations, and the pressing need for collaboration to achieve full compliance.
As global markets increasingly demand transparency and ethical sourcing, the Indonesian government and various stakeholders are working together to address compliance challenges, promote sustainability within the industry and the most important is smallholder inclusion in the supply chain. The discussions, initiated and facilitated by KOLTIVA, highlighted significant opportunities in regulatory frameworks like the EUDR, the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), and the Corporate Social Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD), and emphasized the collective responsibility of industry players to bridge the gaps.
The forum featured a comprehensive exchange of ideas among key industry players, including government representatives, agricultural businesses, and public-private partnership, who shared insights into the biggest challenges they face in complying with evolving regulations. The goal was to better understand how these organizations could collaborate to overcome these challenges and promote sustainability in agriculture, while also sharing actionable strategies for other key players in the sector.
Diah Suradiredja, Secretariat National Dashboard Development – Indonesia Coordinating Ministry of Economic Affairs (CMEA), emphasized the need for a proactive approach to regulatory compliance. "While the EUDR is a critical regulation, it’s not the only one. Emerging regulations, such as the CSRD and CSDDD, could also impact the way the industry operates. It's essential that all stakeholders are aware of these frameworks and start preparing their compliance efforts accordingly," Diah said.
The Indonesian government has taken proactive steps to facilitate compliance with international sustainability standards, particularly the EUDR which focuses on anti-deforestation requirements on products marketed in the EU. To advance EUDR compliance, the government is developing the National Dashboard to enhance traceability and integrate smallholder data. However, smallholders continue to face challenges in meeting regulatory demands due to limited access to digital tools, infrastructure, and funding.
Capacity-building programs and legal support are underway to assist smallholders in compliance. Industry collaboration is crucial to mitigating economic barriers that could exclude them from supply chains dominated by larger players.
PISAgro, a platform promoting sustainable agriculture, is working with producers and companies to implement compliant farming practices. "Collaboration has been key in driving compliance as each srakeholder has an important role to support the smallholder producers to ensure they are not left behind," said Insan Syafaat, Executive Director at PISAgro.
Private sectors and NGOs, such as Yayasan FORTASBI Indonesia, are integrating smallholders into traceability systems. "Our mission is to empower smallholders with tools and knowledge they need to be part of the global sustainability. By working with Koltiva and other partners, we are helping producers meet international standards, practice sustainable agriculture and improve their livelihoods," said Rukaiyah Rafik, Head of Secretariat of FORTASBI.
On the important of technology in supporting compliance effort, Ainu Rofiq, Co-Founder and Board Member of KOLTIVA, said, "Our role is to facilitate a transparent and accountable agricultural supply chain. I believe technology is transforming regulatory compliance in several ways: transparency and traceability, risk management, automation and efficiency, and building trust by enhancing collaboration. We work closely with governments, NGOs, and businesses to provide solutions that ensure full traceability and help stakeholders meet evolving regulatory standards. It's all about empowering local communities, enhancing supply chain integrity, and supporting long-term sustainability."
As the regulatory landscape evolves, stakeholders must stay vigilant and proactive in preparing for future challenges. In the closing remarks, all speakers emphasized the importance of ongoing collaboration and foresight to anticipate new regulations, ensuring that Indonesia's agricultural sector remains both competitive and sustainable. BeyondTraceability Talks serves as a platform to foster discussions on developments within the agricultural industry and to highlight these critical topics.
