Al-Zayani Emphasizes the Role of Bahraini Women in Education and Economic Development at the "Excellence" Conference
Professor Mona bint Rashid Al-Zayani emphasized modern education's role in innovation and sustainable development at the "Excellence for Empowering Women in the Digital Economy" conference.
bahrain, Bahrain, March 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Professor Mona bint Rashid Al-Zayani, Chair of the Board of Trustees and the Board of Directors of Gulf University, delivered the keynote address at the "Excellence for Empowering Women in the Digital Economy" conference. The event brought together a distinguished group of experts and academics to explore the latest developments in education and innovation.
In her speech, Al-Zayani emphasized the importance of advancing higher education systems to meet the demands of the digital era and the rapid technological advancements. She highlighted that education is fundamental to achieving sustainable development and strengthening national identity. Additionally, she highlighted the importance of adopting modern educational strategies that foster creativity and innovation, while equipping young talent with the skills needed to meet the evolving demands of the labor market.
The "Excellence" conference is a prominent event that attracts decision-makers across various sectors, providing a platform for discussions on best practices in leadership, institutional development, and entrepreneurship. Al-Zayani’s participation in the event reflects her leadership role in advancing the quality of higher education in Bahrain and the region, as well as her active contribution to shaping strategic visions aligned with future needs.
Al-Zayani is a leading figure in Bahrain’s academic landscape, with a career marked by numerous achievements, including founding the Al-Hekma International School in 1985, serving as the Director of the Bahraini branch of the Arab Open University from 2001 to 2003, and leading Gulf University since 2001. She was also one of the first women appointed to the Bahraini Shura Council in 2000, highlighting her pioneering role in empowering Bahraini women and her significant contributions to shaping educational policies in the Kingdom.
Al-Zayani is committed to enhancing the role of education as a key driver for sustainable development by formulating long-term strategic plans that align with Bahrain’s Vision 2030 and strengthening academic partnerships with prestigious international universities. She is also dedicated to developing educational programs that embrace innovation and equip students with the entrepreneurial skills necessary for success in the future workforce.
Her participation in the "Excellence" conference reflects her ambitious vision for establishing a comprehensive educational system that strengthens Bahrain’s position as a regional hub for knowledge and innovation, reaffirming her commitment to the continued development of the nation.
