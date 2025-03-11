Blueswift Axles Redefines the Industry with Ready-to-Install, Precision-Built Trailer Axles
Blueswift Axles sets a new industry standard by delivering precision-built, ready-to-install trailer axles. With spring pads pre-welded to the correct center, fully greased hubs to prevent bearing failure, and a durable 1/4" wall 3" tube for 5.2K-7K axles. Backed by a 5-year spring axle and 10-year torsion axle warranty, they offer on-demand quotes and 48-hour builds, ensuring customers get the right axle fast.
Des Moines, IA, March 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Blueswift Axles, an online trailer axle and parts store, is setting a new standard in the industry by eliminating the common frustrations of ordering, measuring, and installing axles. With a focus on precision, convenience, and durability, Blueswift delivers axles that arrive ready to bolt onto the trailer, saving both time and effort for repair shops and end users alike.
One of the keyways Blueswift Axles stands out from the competition is by pre-welding spring pads to the correct spring center as specified by the customer. Instead of requiring additional welding and modifications upon arrival, every axle is built to fit precisely as needed, making installation a seamless process. This eliminates unnecessary work and ensures that trailers are back on the road faster.
In addition, Blueswift Axles also fully greases all their hubs before shipping. Unlike standard packed hubs that can allow moisture to seep in and lead to premature bearing failure, these hubs are filled with high temp grease using a custom-made grease press to provide superior protection and longevity. Customers no longer need to worry about manually greasing their hubs before installation, reducing downtime and the risk of failure due to improper lubrication.
Durability is another area where Blueswift Axles excels. For example, axles ranging from 5,200 lbs. to 7,000 lbs., Blueswift uses a 1/4" wall by 3" in diameter axle tube, reinforcing strength and reliability for heavy-duty applications. Many industry-standard axles use thinner tubing, which can wear down and bend easier under heavy loads. By utilizing a thicker tube, Blueswift ensures its axles withstand the toughest conditions, providing long-term value to customers.
Confidence in product quality is backed by some of the industries best warranties. Blueswift Axles offers a five-year warranty on all spring axles and an unmatched ten-year warranty on torsion axles. With these warranties, customers have peace of mind knowing their investment is protected for years to come.
Beyond the superior build quality, Blueswift is committed to making axle ordering as easy as possible. The company provides step-by-step guidance to help customers correctly measure and identify their axle needs. For customers unsure of what they need, in-house experts walk them through the process, ensuring the right fit the first time. Unlike other manufacturers with long lead times and complex ordering systems, Blueswift offers on-demand quotes and axle builds in as little as 48 hours, ensuring customers get their axles when they need them without unnecessary delays.
Blueswift Axles continues to set the bar high with its commitment to quality, speed, and customer satisfaction. To experience the Blueswift Advantage, visit www.blueswiftaxles.com today.
About Blueswift Axles:
Blueswift Axles is a leading trailer axle and parts provider, specializing in high-quality axles, hubs, brakes, suspension parts, and more. With a commitment to precision, speed, and customer satisfaction, Blueswift helps trailer owners and repair professionals get the job done right.
Carson Holt
(515)-608-8040
https://www.blueswiftaxles.com/
