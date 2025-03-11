Blueswift Axles Redefines the Industry with Ready-to-Install, Precision-Built Trailer Axles

Blueswift Axles sets a new industry standard by delivering precision-built, ready-to-install trailer axles. With spring pads pre-welded to the correct center, fully greased hubs to prevent bearing failure, and a durable 1/4" wall 3" tube for 5.2K-7K axles. Backed by a 5-year spring axle and 10-year torsion axle warranty, they offer on-demand quotes and 48-hour builds, ensuring customers get the right axle fast.