Daniel O'Rourke to Lead Educational Session on Financial Responsibility at The NAMA Show 2025

Boston, MA, March 12, 2025 --(PR.com)-- TACS, LLC is pleased to announce that Attorney and Certified Public Accountant Daniel O'Rourke, VP of Compliance, will present a crucial educational session, "Financial Responsibility and Accounting for Small Operators," at The NAMA Show 2025, taking place on May 7, 2025, in Las Vegas.
With over 30 years of extensive experience in indirect sales tax law and financial strategy, Mr. O'Rourke is uniquely qualified to help vending professionals navigate the complex world of financial and accounting practices tailored for small business operators. This session will be in high demand as many administrators and entrepreneurs seek to optimize their financial operations in an increasingly dynamic market.
"Understanding the nuances of financial responsibility and mastering accounting principles is vital for the success of small operators in today’s marketplace," said O'Rourke. "I am excited to share insights, best practices, and strategies that empower attendees to secure their company's financial health."
Attendees can look forward to a comprehensive dive into essential topics including:
Core accounting tools & their functions
Budgeting, forecasting and financial trends
Financial statement analysis
Sales tax application and compliance
Understanding and adjusting margins
Cost control and performance measurement
As the landscape of business evolves and regulations become more complex, the importance of financial savvy continues to grow. O'Rourke’s engaging approach will offer practical insights geared directly towards the needs of small operators, helping them lay a strong financial foundation.
The NAMA Show 2025 is an annual attraction drawing industry professionals from across the nation for a unique experience focused on innovation, education, and networking opportunities throughout the vending and OCS sectors.
Please mark your calendars to join Daniel O'Rourke on May 7, 2025, for this essential educational session. For more information about The NAMA Show 2025 and to register, visit https://thenamashow.org/2025-about/. For more information on TACS, LLC, visit www.tacssoft.com
About TACS, LLC
TACS, LLC develops software solutions that improve performance for vending operators and helps reduce risk. Our flagship product, VendTax, is a SaaS solution that provides sales tax rating on the most widely vended items. The solution also prepares and formats information for routine sales tax filings in each jurisdiction. Our suite of solutions help remove the complexities of managing sales tax obligations, ensuring accurate ratings and sales tax compliance.
About The NAMA Show
The NAMA Show is the premier trade show for the vending and OCS industry, providing professionals with the latest trends, innovations, and educational opportunities. This yearly event fosters connections between owners, operators, and suppliers, empowering them to thrive in an ever-changing business landscape.
For media inquiries, please contact Kurt Ring at the information provided above.
Contact: Kurt Ring
TACS, LLC
Email: kurt_ring@tacssoft.com
Phone: (617) 877-2115
