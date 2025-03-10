Child Care Aware of Missouri Celebrates 25th Anniversary
Nonprofit remains dedicated to improving the region's early childhood experiences and environments.
St. Louis, MO, March 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Child Care Aware of Missouri (CCAMO) recently marked its 25th anniversary of serving Missouri families, child care educators, communities and employers.
CCAMO was originally founded as the Missouri Child Care Resource and Referral Network by early childhood leaders to create a unified service delivery entity. The organization’s primary objectives were to better serve families seeking child care, provide training and scholarships for child care educators, and raise awareness about the impact of child care access on children, families and communities.
Over the past quarter-century, CCAMO has evolved into Missouri’s leading source for child care information, referrals, and workforce development in the child care industry. In 2023 alone, the nonprofit’s initiatives and services positively affected more than 11,000 early care and education educators, over 5,300 families, and more than 126,000 children statewide.
CCAMO was recently awarded a statewide contract to administer the Missouri Childhood Resource and Referral Call Center. CCAMO also holds exclusive statewide licenses for two significant programs: T.E.A.C.H. Early Childhood Missouri Scholarship Program, where more than 2,600 scholarships have been awarded across Missouri since 2000, and Show Me Child Care Resources, a web-based portal offering over 2,000 resources for child care educators and business owners, as well as access to telehealth services for mental health support and overall well-being.
“We are extremely proud of our legacy and the lasting impact we have made in Missouri’s early childhood landscape,” said CCAMO CEO Robin Phillips. “Moving forward, we remain committed to driving meaningful change in our region’s child care ecosystem through innovative solutions and strategic growth,”
Founded in 1999, CCAMO is a statewide nonprofit that focuses on a comprehensive early childhood education experience through impactful programs and partnerships. The organization’s services include workforce development, child care business supports, advocacy and policy work, and its new Child Care Keeps Missouri Working, a regional campaign offering concierge solutions to businesses undergoing employee recruitment and retention challenges due to the overwhelming shortage of quality child care options. For more information, call (314) 535-1458.
