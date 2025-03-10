MILAM 2025 Celebrates Outstanding Achievements in 3D Printing
Tampa, FL, March 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- MILAM 2025, held at the Tampa Convention Center on February 11-12, recognized individuals and organizations for their outstanding contributions to 3D printing technologies at the 9th Annual Summit & Technology Showcase hosted by Defense Strategies Institute. The event honored those who have exemplified outstanding achievement in 3D printing in support of DoD mission priorities. These four awards examine not only how AM technologies are important in solving supply chain issues but are becoming vital to enhancing capabilities that will improve Warfighter flexibility and readiness at the tactical edge.
2025 Award Recipients:
Education and Workforce Development Award (Presented in Partnership with America Makes): Larry “LJ” Holmes, Executive Director, Center for Advanced Manufacturing and Materials, Harrisburg University of Science and Technology - For outstanding advocacy and dedication to advancing training and educational initiatives.
Award for Tactical & Expeditionary 3D Printing Excellence: Snowbird Technologies - For exceptional contributions to delivering innovative advanced manufacturing solutions to the tactical edge.
Technical Achievement Award for 3D Printing Innovation: Lincoln Electric and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center - For significant contributions to additive manufacturing and their role in supporting the Defense Industrial Base.
Lifetime Achievement Award: Neal Orringer, President, Co-founder of ASTRO America and Former Founder of America Makes - For groundbreaking lifetime achievements and a lasting impact on the fields of Additive Manufacturing and 3D Printing within the Department of Defense.
About MILAM
The Military Additive Manufacturing Summit & Technology Showcase is the premier event for military, aerospace, and defense professionals dedicated to exploring the forefront of 3D printing technologies. Whether deeply involved in defense technology or seeking to understand the latest advancements in AM, this summit offers a unique opportunity to engage with leaders across the sector.
For more information about the summit and the award winners, visit militaryam.com.
Contact
Defense Strategies InstituteContact
Erica Noreika
201-896-7802
https://www.militaryam.com/
