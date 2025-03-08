TerraFlow Energy Launches 50kW Sandbox Environment to Accelerate Flow Battery Development
Katy, TX, March 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- TerraFlow Energy today officially launched its 50-kilowatt (kW) sandbox environment, a dedicated test and development system designed to refine and advance flow battery technology. The sandbox environment is now live and playing a critical role in optimizing TerraFlow’s flow battery technologies.
The test site allows for the integration of multiple stack configurations from strategic partners, providing a controlled setting to evaluate stack performance, fluid dynamics, and control system efficiency. The environment also serves as a proving ground for hydraulic management solutions and DC infrastructure control systems, further enhancing the scalability of TerraFlow’s long-duration energy storage systems.
“This sandbox environment is a key milestone in our development roadmap,” said Ian Rock, Founder and CTO at TerraFlow Energy. “It provides a flexible platform to test and refine our flow battery technology, ensuring we maximize efficiency and scalability before full-scale deployment.”
As part of TerraFlow Energy’s broader innovation efforts, the sandbox environment is expected to drive significant improvements in system architecture and efficiency, positioning the company at the forefront of long-duration energy storage solutions. Building on the success of this platform, TerraFlow Energy is preparing to launch a 1-megawatt (MW) capable system later in Q2, which will further demonstrate the scalability and effectiveness of its proprietary flow battery technology.
For more information, visit www.terraflowenergy.com.
