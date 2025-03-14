New Fitness Program in Ocoee Hosts Free Week of Classes to Celebrate Grand Opening
Ocoee, FL, March 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A new era of fitness is coming to Ocoee. Fit ‘N Fierce of West Orange is excited to announce the launch of its new location, kicking things off with a free week of 9:30am fitness classes from Monday, March 24 to Friday, March 28, 2025. This grand opening celebration invites new clients in the local community to experience high-energy workouts, expert instruction, and a welcoming fitness environment — all at no cost.
Throughout the week, participants will have access to a variety of classes designed to build strength, improve flexibility, and boost overall wellness. In addition, special launch-week discounts will be available for those looking to continue their fitness journey.
To add to the excitement, every class attended earns guests an entry into a raffle prize drawing, which will take place at the end of the week.
“We are thrilled to bring our unique fitness experience to the Ocoee community,” said Maddy Owens, Owner. “This event is all about movement, connection, and creating a space where people feel empowered in their fitness journey. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned athlete, we welcome you to come sweat with us!”
The event will take place at 1711 Amazing Way #112, Ocoee, FL 34734. Space is limited, and participants are encouraged to reserve their spot in advance.
For more information and to sign up for free classes, visit FitnFierceofWestOrange.com/ocoee-launch-week or contact info@fitnfierceofwestorange.com.
About Fit ‘N Fierce of West Orange
Fit 'N Fierce of West Orange is a community-driven fitness collective. More than just a workout space, our collective fosters a sense of belonging, motivation, and accountability. We bring together top-tier instructors, passionate members, and a culture of strength, resilience, and transformation. By offering diverse fitness experiences in rented studio spaces across West Orange County, we create flexible and accessible opportunities for our community to thrive. Whether you're looking to push past limits, build confidence, or find a fitness family, Fit 'N Fierce of West Orange is where motivation meets movement.
Contact
Maddy Owens
407-494-5284
fitnfierceofwestorange.com
@fitnfierceofwestorange
