RAMPF Composite Solutions Propels Advancement of Vertical Aviation Industry
One-stop solution for developing and manufacturing complex composite parts at Verticon in Dallas, TX – Booth 10841.
Burlington, Ontario, Canada, March 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- RAMPF Composite Solutions and und RAMPF Group, Inc. are presenting their one-stop solution for the quick and cost-efficient development and manufacture of complex composite parts in the vertical aviation industry at Verticon 2025 in Dallas, TX, from March 11 to 13 – Booth 10841.
Key Facts
1. RAMPF Composite Solutions has developed a one-stop solution for the manufacture of complex composite parts that allows for prototype production within a few weeks of the design stage, achieving up to 30 percent cost savings.
2. By managing the entire production process inhouse, operations are streamlined, lead times reduced, quality strictly controlled, and outsourcing delays eliminated.
3. Developed and manufactured parts for the vertical aviation industry include rotor blades, battery enclosures, fairings, cowlings, and more.
The vertical aviation industry is experiencing rapid advancements driven by enhanced performance, sustainability, and safety. A key challenge in manufacturing helicopters, drones, and electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft is achieving lightweight structures without compromising structural integrity and safety.
Composites, renowned for their high strength-to-weight ratio and design flexibility, are becoming the preferred material solution, with leading manufacturers increasingly adopting this advanced technology.
RAMPF Composite Solutions excels in designing and manufacturing advanced lightweight composite parts, having produced various components for the vertical aviation industry, such as rotor blades, battery enclosures, fairings, and cowlings. The company’s experts leverage the full potential of composite technology across various production stages, including low-volume production, early product development, and series production.
This groundbreaking approach combines:
• Low-cost tooling and fixtures for outstanding mechanical properties, ensuring high-quality production at reduced costs.
• High-performance structural resins for effective and fast infusion, enhancing the efficiency of the manufacturing process.
• Tailored Fiber Placement (TFP) Technology for optimized structural components with maximum speed and accuracy.
• Vacuum Assisted Resin Transfer Molding (VARTM) for low-cost component production.
RAMPF’s innovative, fast-turn solutions include material qualification, integrated quality assurance, and automated manufacturing of components and subsystems. Prototypes are produced within weeks of the design phase, achieving cost savings of up to 30 percent compared to traditional prepreg methods.
Larry Fitzgerald, CEO of RAMPF Composite Solutions – “By leveraging advanced composites and innovative engineering, we are making manufacturing faster and more cost-effective. Our high-performance tooling materials and fast-curing resin systems facilitate scalable production, efficiently adapting to diverse applications, sizes, and volumes. We look forward to connecting with top experts in the vertical aviation industry at this year’s Verticon trade show. This event offers a fantastic opportunity to exchange ideas and shape the future of aviation together.”
Visit RAMPF Composite Solutions and RAMPF Group, Inc. at Verticon in Dallas, TX, from March 11 to 13 – Booth 10841.
Contact
RAMPF GroupContact
Benjamin Schicker
+49.7123.9342-0
www.rampf-group.com
Benjamin Schicker
+49.7123.9342-0
www.rampf-group.com
