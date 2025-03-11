Inter/Arch Jobs Launches "Behind The Design" Podcast, Exploring the Built Environment
Sheridan, WY, March 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Inter/Arch Jobs, a leading job board and staffing firm for the built environment, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new weekly podcast, Behind The Design.
Hosted by built environment expert Richard Eib, the podcast dives into the fascinating world of architecture, interior design, and urban planning, offering listeners a unique perspective on the creative and psychological processes shaping our surroundings.
Each episode of Behind The Design takes listeners behind the scenes of the built environment, shedding light on the innovations, design philosophies, and human-centered principles that influence the spaces where we live, work, and interact. From exploring sustainable architecture to understanding the psychological impact of space, the podcast delves into the art and science of creating environments that enhance daily life.
“Our goal with Behind The Design is to foster conversations about the spaces that surround us and how thoughtful design has a profound impact on our emotions, behaviors, and even our communities,” said host Richard Eib. “We want to inspire listeners by uncovering the stories, challenges, and inspirations behind the designs that shape our world.”
Key Topics Covered in The Podcast Include:
- The role of environmental psychology in architecture and design
- Sustainable and eco-friendly design innovations
- The cultural and social impact of design choices in urban planning
- Insights from top architects, interior designers, and urban planners
As a weekly series, Behind The Design offers consistent, in-depth exploration of the built environment, providing valuable insights for professionals and design enthusiasts alike.
Behind the Design is available via Spotify, Apple, iHeart Player and wherever you get your podcasts.
About InterArch Jobs
Inter/Arch Jobs is a specialized job board and staffing agency dedicated to connecting architects, interior designers, and urban planners with top employers. With a deep understanding of the built environment, Inter/Arch Jobs provides tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of both job seekers and employers in these industries. Learn more at interarchjobs.com.
Richard Eib
888-413-7358
www.interarchjobs.com
