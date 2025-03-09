Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between The Brooks Group and Private Investors
West Chester, PA, March 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the acquisition by a group of private investors of The Brooks Group and Associates of West Chester, PA.
The Brooks Group and Associates was founded in 1995 to provide solutions for healthcare-focused organizations. The Brooks Group is a premier consulting firm dedicated to training, research, and instructional design services for the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and healthcare industries. The Brooks Group consultants and trainers are experts at understanding the critical issues that confront clients and the decision processes that their management utilizes in operating their businesses.
The buyers are seasoned specialists in the industry and well-respected professionals ready to leverage their resources and expertise to take the business to the next level.
“Benchmark International is proud to announce the successful sale of The Brooks Group to a team of industry specialists. This operation and the quality of the buyers will allow the company to grow in a highly regarded niche market." - Etienne Deslauriers, Senior Transaction Director, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $12.5 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
