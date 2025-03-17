Best Legal Web Site to be Named by Web Marketing Association in 29th Annual WebAward Competition
The Web Marketing Association is now accepting entries for the 29th annual WebAward Competition, recognizing the best websites of 2025 across 86 industries, including legal. Judged by industry experts, winners gain valuable feedback, SEO benefits, and global recognition. The entry deadline is May 30, 2025. Don’t miss your chance to showcase your digital excellence — enter today at www.webaward.org.
Boston, MA, March 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Web Marketing Association is looking for the best legal websites in the world as part of their 29th annual international WebAward Competition for Web site development at www.webaward.org. The WebAwards is the standards-defining competition that sets benchmarks for 86 industries, including legal websites, based on the seven criteria of a successful web site. The deadline for legal websites to enter to be judged is May 30, 2025.
"In the legal sector, a website often forms the initial impression prospective clients garner of a law firm. With the web development landscape in the legal industry being notably competitive, firms stand to gain from an unbiased assessment of their digital initiatives," remarked William Rice, President of the Web Marketing Association. "Typically, legal websites tend to err on the side of caution, reflecting the industry's inherent conservatism. Yet, they excel in delivering user-friendliness, thoughtful design, and comprehensive content. The WebAward Competition presents a singular chance for law firms to spotlight their websites, earning accolades for crafting an online presence that is both engaging and informative, while also pleasing to the eye."
Web sites are judged on seven criteria including design, innovation, content, technology, interactivity, copy writing and ease of use. Each WebAward entry in the legal category is judged against other legal entries and then against an overall standard of excellence.
All legal entrants benefit from receiving valuable feedback in terms of their specific scores compared against the average scores for their industry. They also may receive specific comments from the WebAward’s professional judging panel on their Web site development efforts.
Winners of a WebAward in the legal category will also receive:
· Increased visibility for their company
· Marketing opportunity to promote the company website to the media
· Links to your site from the highly ranked WebAward site to help SEO
· Social media posts for your company and personal feeds
· A highlight for your resume.
· Admiration of peers, friends and co-workers
· Unlimited bragging rights
Each year the Web Marketing Association names the Best Legal Website based on the scores submitted by the competition judges.
Past winners of the Best Legal Web site include:
2024 – Omnizant for The Stritmatter Firm
2023 – CIE Legal for CEI Legal Website
2022 – Thomson Reuters – Findlaw for The Law Offices of Andrew M. Doktofsky, PC.
2021 – Scorpion for THE MCCLELLAN LAW FIRM
2020 – Zola Media for Surprenant & Beneski
2019 - Zola Creative Media, LLC for Disability Law Group
2018 – Duo Consulting for Much Shelist, P.C.
2017 – Goodwin for Goodwin Website
2016 – Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP for www.msk.com
2015 – Firmseek, Inc. for Weinberg Wheeler Website Design and Development Project
2014 – Postali LLC for Staver Law Group
2013 – Shine Lawyers for Shine Lawyers Website
2012 - Scorpion Design, Inc for Crary Buchanan Website
2011 – Clark/Nikdel/Powell for Peterson & Myers Website
2010 – WilmerHale for WilmerHale Careers
Legal Websites can be entered into consideration for the 2025 Best Legal Website WebAward at the WebAward Website.
The 2025 WebAwards are sponsored by the following leading organizations: PR.com, iContact, and eTailConferences. The Web Marketing Association thanks these companies for their commitment to the entire online marketing community.
About the WebAwards
The Web Marketing Association was founded in 1997 to help define the standard of excellence for online marketing. Our internationally known award programs, such as WebAward Competition for Website Development, Internet Advertising Competition and the MobileWebAwards, recognize the people and organizations responsible for developing the most effective online marketing programs on the Internet today. Entrants benefit from assessment of their marketing efforts by a professional judging panel and the marketing opportunities presented by being recognized as an award-winning web developer.
