Nigeria Mining Week Returns to Abuja for 10th Edition in October
The organisers of Nigeria Mining Week, a flagship gathering for the mining industry in the region, have the announced the dates for this year’s edition in Abuja.
Abuja, Nigeria, March 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The organisers of Nigeria Mining Week, a flagship gathering for the mining industry in the region, have the announced the dates for this year’s edition in Abuja. This leading conference and expo will take place from 13–15 October 2025 at the Abuja Continental Hotel.
Last year, Nigeria Mining Week gathered more than 2,100 mining professionals, featured around 200 sponsors and exhibitors, more than 40 mining operators were represented, and more than 20 mining exploration companies joined the event.
Proud working partnership
“The continuous staging of this event is the product of a proud working partnership among the tripod of Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN), PwC Nigeria and the Vuka Group of South Africa, with the endorsement of the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development,” declares MAN President Dele Ayanleke.
He adds: “The event has implanted its footprints as the leading platform dictating the direction of policy reforms in the national mining ecosystem and providing the unmatched linkages with the investment world for economic exploitation of the nation’s mineral endowments.”
“We look forward to an extraordinary milestone as we celebrate 10 years of the Nigeria Mining Week which has grown to become the premier platform for stakeholders in the mining industry,” says Cyril Azobu, PwC Nigeria Partner and Mining Leader. “PwC remains committed to driving innovation, excellence and sustainability in the sector. We look forward to seeing you all in October.”
Commitment to mining community
VUKA Group Event Director for Mining Samukelo Madlabane is very excited: “We are thrilled to confirm Nigeria Mining Week’s return dates early in the year, which will give all the stakeholders enough time to prepare for what has become an annual rite of passage in Abuja. We are also enthusiastic about our venue, the Abuja Continental Hotel; which proved to be a brilliant choice last year; it was spot on, and they really rose to the occasion.”
Madlabane adds: “We have always been privileged to have the official endorsement and support of the Nigerian mining authorities, but with such trust comes great responsibility, and we have never taken this for granted. Our commitment to the mining community is a long-standing one, and we take it very seriously. Our team is already working hard on taking this ever-expanding event to the next level and delivering another thought-provoking programme and challenge the mining sector to share their successes and lessons.”
Testimonials about Nigeria Mining Week:
The Nigeria Mining Week has grown to become the premier platform for stakeholders in the mining industry, built within Nigeria and across the globe, together and engage in meaningful dialogue about the limitless opportunities that Nigeria mining sector presents. This annual gathering has consistently served as a catalyst for advancing the discourse on the critical role our mineral resources play in driving national economic growth - Mr. Dele Alake, Minister Solid Minerals Development, Nigeria
This year’s Nigeria Mining Week event was engaging, with robust and relevant conversations on how to drive the industry’s growth. - Ijeoma (Ohiaeri) Koleoso, Head of Corporate Affairs, Segilola Resources Operations
Being a diamond plus sponsor for the third consecutive year shows the value that our company has been able to extract from the Nigeria Mining Week. We are working with great minds, and we believe that it is the biggest hub for any mining activities happening in Nigeria, where all stakeholders can come under one roof to work towards the progress of the industry. - Fadi A. Ghazale, MD and founder of Titan Minerals Ltd.
Industry support
Over the last decade, Nigeria Mining Week has become thé gathering place for many leading mining bosses and suppliers, many of whom have become longstanding partners and sponsors for the Abuja gathering. Last year’s main sponsors included Titan Minerals Ltd as the returning diamond plus sponsors; AFC, Kursi Group, Matrix, Mikano Motors, Segilola and Sinogrand as diamond sponsors; as well as Beak Consultants, Deeprock, Delta Group, KAM Holding, Mantrac and Rapidlink as gold sponsors.
About Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria Mining Week is organised by the Vuka Group (formerly Clarion Events Africa), a leading Cape Town-based and multi-award-winning organiser of exhibitions, conferences and digital events across the continent in the infrastructure, sustainability, energy, mining, mobility, ecommerce and CX sectors. Other well-known events by The Vuka Group include DRC Mining Week, DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum, Enlit Africa, Africa’s Green Economy Summit, Smarter Mobility Africa, ECOM Africa and CEM Africa.
Nigeria Mining Week event dates and location:
Dates: 13–15 October 2025
Location: Abuja Continental Hotel
