MPAI Releases the MPAI-MMM as Open-Source Software
MPAI has concluded its 53rd General Assembly (MPAI-53) releasing the first version of the MPAI-MMM Open-Source Reference Software and kicking off the new project Compression and Understanding of Industrial Data (MPAI-CUI) – Company Performance Prediction (CUI-CPP) V2.0.
Geneva, Switzerland, March 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- MPAI – Moving Picture, Audio and Data Coding by Artificial Intelligence – the international, non-profit, unaffiliated organisation developing AI-based data coding standards – has concluded its 53rd General Assembly (MPAI-53) releasing the first version of the MPAI MMM Open-Source Reference Software and kicking off the new project Compression and Understanding of Industrial Data (MPAI-CUI) – Company Performance Prediction (CUI-CPP) V2.0.
MPAI has been working on MPAI-MMM standards since January 2022 and published Two technical Reports and two Technical Specifications on Architecture and Technologies. The Reference Software released today implements a significant number of the MMM functionalities and uses a set of Unity instances to realise the different environments of the MMM instance. You can find the MMM software at http://bit.ly/41J0wsj (REST API web server) and https://bit.ly/4ituw0R (Unity web server). Please email secretariat@mpai.community first for information on how to log in.
The Company Performance Prediction (CUI-CPP) project intends to provide a solution to a problem afflicting all companies: given the governance structure and the financial situation of a company and various types of risks that may affect it, what is the impact of the components of the governance structure on the governance, finance, and risk on the probability of default? MPAI has developed a set of functional requirements and a framework license. A Call for Technologies was published and the standard will be collaboratively developed based on the responses to the Call.
Legal entities and representatives of academic departments supporting the MPAI mission and able to contribute to the development of standards for the efficient use of data can become MPAI members (https://mpai.community/2022/11/02/seven-good-reasons-to-join-mpai/).
Please visit the MPAI website (https://mpai.community), contact the MPAI secretariat (secretariat@mpai.community) for specific information, subscribe to the MPAI Newsletter and follow MPAI on social media:
- LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/groups/13949076/)
- X (https://twitter.com/mpaicommunity)
- Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/mpaicommunity)
- Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/mpaicommunity/)
- YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/@MPAIstandards)
- Blueskay (https://bsky.app/profile/mpaicommunity.bsky.social)
MPAI has been working on MPAI-MMM standards since January 2022 and published Two technical Reports and two Technical Specifications on Architecture and Technologies. The Reference Software released today implements a significant number of the MMM functionalities and uses a set of Unity instances to realise the different environments of the MMM instance. You can find the MMM software at http://bit.ly/41J0wsj (REST API web server) and https://bit.ly/4ituw0R (Unity web server). Please email secretariat@mpai.community first for information on how to log in.
The Company Performance Prediction (CUI-CPP) project intends to provide a solution to a problem afflicting all companies: given the governance structure and the financial situation of a company and various types of risks that may affect it, what is the impact of the components of the governance structure on the governance, finance, and risk on the probability of default? MPAI has developed a set of functional requirements and a framework license. A Call for Technologies was published and the standard will be collaboratively developed based on the responses to the Call.
Legal entities and representatives of academic departments supporting the MPAI mission and able to contribute to the development of standards for the efficient use of data can become MPAI members (https://mpai.community/2022/11/02/seven-good-reasons-to-join-mpai/).
Please visit the MPAI website (https://mpai.community), contact the MPAI secretariat (secretariat@mpai.community) for specific information, subscribe to the MPAI Newsletter and follow MPAI on social media:
- LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/groups/13949076/)
- X (https://twitter.com/mpaicommunity)
- Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/mpaicommunity)
- Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/mpaicommunity/)
- YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/@MPAIstandards)
- Blueskay (https://bsky.app/profile/mpaicommunity.bsky.social)
Contact
MPAIContact
Leonardo Chiariglione
00390119350461
http://mpai.community
Leonardo Chiariglione
00390119350461
http://mpai.community
Categories