TEDxStLouis Hosts "Curiosity" Talks
Live and in-person TEDx series spotlights speakers with an intrinsic connection to the St. Louis region.
St. Louis, MO, March 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- TEDxStLouis invites the community to spark new ideas and challenge perspectives at its upcoming “Curiosity” Talks on Saturday, May 31 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Missouri History Museum located at 5700 Lindell Blvd. General Admission tickets are $37 per person.
The event features influential local voices exploring bold ideas on leadership, critical thinking, biodiversity, data literacy, and even the impact of lighting design. Each talk is designed to shift perspectives, ignite conversations, and inspire action.
Featured speakers and talks include:
· Yemi Akande-Bartsch, Ph.D., President and CEO of FOCUS St. Louis, “Leadership – What Problem Are You Solving?” Dr. Akande-Bartsch will explore rethinking relationships and unlocking new opportunities for success and societal progress.
· Tabari A. Coleman, Founder of The Coleman Group Consulting, “Thinking About Our Thinking: Exploring the Nature of Radical Candor, Self Awareness and Critical Thinking.” Coleman’s session will uncover how radical candor and self-awareness can support mental health and personal growth.
· Justin Grubb, award-winning filmmaker and Co-Founder of Running Wild Media, “Beyond the Lawn: Inviting Nature Home.” His presentation will focus on how swapping traditional lawns for native plants can support pollinators and boost biodiversity.
· Dr. R. Lauren Miller, activist and Assistant Professor at Saint Louis University, “Statistics Helps More Students Than Calculus.” Dr. Miller will show why statistics is the most valuable math course, as well as why more students should take it.
· Sean Savoie, Teaching Professor of Design at Washington University, “A Well-Placed Light.” He will review the surprising ways lighting design shapes our well-being and daily life.
Event-goers will enjoy live music from the Red and Black Brass Band, St. Louis’ premier New Orleans-style second line band, bringing high-energy, celebratory music rooted in African traditions.
The event is sponsored by COCAbiz, 100th Monkey, RAC, RGA, and U.S. Bancorp Impact Finance.
TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TEDTalks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection in a small group. Founded in 2013, TEDxStLouis provides the community with events, connections, and ongoing information.
The event features influential local voices exploring bold ideas on leadership, critical thinking, biodiversity, data literacy, and even the impact of lighting design. Each talk is designed to shift perspectives, ignite conversations, and inspire action.
Featured speakers and talks include:
· Yemi Akande-Bartsch, Ph.D., President and CEO of FOCUS St. Louis, “Leadership – What Problem Are You Solving?” Dr. Akande-Bartsch will explore rethinking relationships and unlocking new opportunities for success and societal progress.
· Tabari A. Coleman, Founder of The Coleman Group Consulting, “Thinking About Our Thinking: Exploring the Nature of Radical Candor, Self Awareness and Critical Thinking.” Coleman’s session will uncover how radical candor and self-awareness can support mental health and personal growth.
· Justin Grubb, award-winning filmmaker and Co-Founder of Running Wild Media, “Beyond the Lawn: Inviting Nature Home.” His presentation will focus on how swapping traditional lawns for native plants can support pollinators and boost biodiversity.
· Dr. R. Lauren Miller, activist and Assistant Professor at Saint Louis University, “Statistics Helps More Students Than Calculus.” Dr. Miller will show why statistics is the most valuable math course, as well as why more students should take it.
· Sean Savoie, Teaching Professor of Design at Washington University, “A Well-Placed Light.” He will review the surprising ways lighting design shapes our well-being and daily life.
Event-goers will enjoy live music from the Red and Black Brass Band, St. Louis’ premier New Orleans-style second line band, bringing high-energy, celebratory music rooted in African traditions.
The event is sponsored by COCAbiz, 100th Monkey, RAC, RGA, and U.S. Bancorp Impact Finance.
TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TEDTalks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection in a small group. Founded in 2013, TEDxStLouis provides the community with events, connections, and ongoing information.
Contact
TEDxStLouisContact
Mich Hancock
314-303-3782
www.tedxsaintlouis.org
Mich Hancock
314-303-3782
www.tedxsaintlouis.org
Categories