Shreekant Patil, Founder of PARENTNashik Shares Expert Insights on Pitching Business Ideas with AVCOE Students
Shreekant Patil mentors AVCOE students on pitching business ideas, inspiring future entrepreneurs.
Nashik, India, March 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Shreekant Patil, a distinguished mentor at Startup India, Senior Consultant at the National Productivity Council (NPC), and Chairman of the Startup Committee at NIMA, was invited as the Chief Guest for an inspiring session at the E-Cell of AVCOE, Sangamner. The session, held on March 6 from 10 AM to 12 PM, focused on guiding aspiring students on the crucial art of pitching a business idea. Over 50 students attended the session, eager to learn from Shreekant Patil’s extensive experience in the startup ecosystem. During the event, Shreekant shared valuable insights on how to present a compelling business idea and attract investors’ attention. The session was a part of AVCOE’s ongoing efforts to support and encourage entrepreneurship through its Startup & Innovation Cell. Dr. Venkatesh, Principal of AVCOE, extended a warm welcome to the guest speaker and felicitated Shreekant Patil for his contribution to the entrepreneurial community. Dr. Deepak Bajaj, Head of E-Cell, and Dr. Bayas were also present at the event, expressing their gratitude and support for the initiative aimed at nurturing young innovators. The event was a great success, leaving the students inspired and motivated to take their entrepreneurial dreams forward.
Aditya Patil
+91-2536632483
http://parentnashik.com
