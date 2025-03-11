Jessica Blake Joins S.E.E.D.’s Leadership Team
Binghamton, NY, March 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- S.E.E.D. Planning Group proudly announces that Jessica Blake, Senior Wealth Manager and Certified Trust and Fiduciary Advisor (CTFA), has joined the firm's leadership team.
S.E.E.D.’s Leadership Team was formed to acknowledge team members who exemplify the company’s values and have personally and professionally dedicated themselves to inspiring, mentoring, and leading others in pursuit of making a difference in everything they do.
All members of the Leadership Team are personally invested and committed to the success as shareholders in S.E.E.D. Planning Group. Each member plays a personalized role in S.E.E.D.’s collective success and either leads or contributes to teams focused on executing the firm’s strategic business plan. Jessica was recently promoted to Manager of Tax Planning and serves on the firm's Estate and Philanthropy Team.
For more information on the Leadership Team, please visit the leadership page at https://www.seedpg.com/about-us/our-leadership-team/.
S.E.E.D. Planning Group, LLC
31 Lewis Street, Ste. 401
Binghamton, NY 13901
(607) 217-5091
S.E.E.D.’s Leadership Team was formed to acknowledge team members who exemplify the company’s values and have personally and professionally dedicated themselves to inspiring, mentoring, and leading others in pursuit of making a difference in everything they do.
All members of the Leadership Team are personally invested and committed to the success as shareholders in S.E.E.D. Planning Group. Each member plays a personalized role in S.E.E.D.’s collective success and either leads or contributes to teams focused on executing the firm’s strategic business plan. Jessica was recently promoted to Manager of Tax Planning and serves on the firm's Estate and Philanthropy Team.
For more information on the Leadership Team, please visit the leadership page at https://www.seedpg.com/about-us/our-leadership-team/.
S.E.E.D. Planning Group, LLC
31 Lewis Street, Ste. 401
Binghamton, NY 13901
(607) 217-5091
Contact
S.E.E.D. Planning GroupContact
Steve Campbell
607-217-5091
seedpg.com
Steve Campbell
607-217-5091
seedpg.com
Categories